2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings and preview

The Shanghai International Circuit is gearing up to host F1 for the first time since 2019, following a four-year COVID-induced hiatus.

China will also stage the first sprint of 2024, and the format for this year has been tweaked.

The shootout for the sprint will now take place on Friday afternoon after a single practice session earlier in the day.

The sprint itself will be held on Saturday morning, with the main qualifying for the grand prix following later in the day.

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:30 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 13:30 12:30 09:00 Shootout 07:30 08:30 09:30 03:30 00:30 17:30 16:30 13:00 Sprint 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Quali 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30 Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in China

Friday 19th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 local time

Sprint shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 local time

Saturday 20th April 2024

Sprint: 11:00 local time

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 15:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 19th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 BST

Sprint shootout: 08:30 - 09:14 BST

Saturday 20th April 2024

Sprint: 04:00 BST

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 BST

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 08:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Europe

Friday 19th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 CEST

Sprint shootout: 08:30 - 09:14 CEST

Saturday 20th April 2024

Sprint: 05:00 CEST

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 08:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 18th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 ET

Friday 19th April 2024

Sprint shootout: 03:30 - 04:14 ET

Sprint: 23:00 ET

Saturday 20th April 2024

Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 ET

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 03:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 18th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 PT

Friday 19th April 2024

Sprint shootout: 00:30 - 01:14 PT

Sprint: 20:00 PT

Saturday 20th April 2024

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 PT

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 00:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 19th April 2024

Free Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 AEST

Sprint shootout: 17:30 - 18:14 AEST

Saturday 20th April 2024

Sprint: 13:00 AEST

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 AEST

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 17:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 19th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 JST

Sprint shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 JST

Saturday 20th April 2024

Sprint: 12:00 JST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 JST

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 16:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in Africa

Friday 19th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 SAT / 06:30 - 07:30 EAT

Sprint shootout: 09:30 - 10:14 SAT / 10:30 - 11:14 EAT

Saturday 20th April 2024

Sprint: 05:00 SAT / 06:00 EAT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 SAT / 10:00 - 11:00 EAT

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Chinese GP session timings in India

Friday 19th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 09:00 - 10:00 IST

Sprint shootout: 13:00 - 13:44 IST

Saturday 20th April 2024

Sprint: 08:30 IST

Qualifying: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Sunday 21st April 2024

Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.