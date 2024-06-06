2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull's Max Verstappen continues to lead the championship heading to Canada, but the previous race at Moncao exposed a key weakness of the RB20 over bumps and kerbs that could allow McLaren and Ferrari to get another win in the 2024 season.

2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 03:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Quali 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00 23:30

2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Montreal

Friday 7th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 8th June 2024

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 9th June 2024

Race: 14:00 local time

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.