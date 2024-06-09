F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 9 June. Here's how you can watch the ninth race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Mercedes driver George Russell will start the race from pole position ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull).
Ferrari lacked the pace to contend at the front in qualifying, leaving Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz 11th and 12th on the grid.
What time does the Canadian Grand Prix start?
The Canadian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-4 GMT) at Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve.
- Date: Sunday, 9 June, 2024
- Start time: 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST / 03:00 JST / 23:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
03:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
FP2
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|07:00¹
|
06:00¹
|02:30¹
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|09:30
|
02:30¹
|01:30¹
|
22:00
|Quali
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
04:00¹
|
03:00
|23:30
How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPNEWS
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
1'12.000
|218.050
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.000
1'12.000
|218.050
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.021
1'12.021
|217.986
|4
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.103
1'12.103
|217.738
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.178
1'12.178
|217.512
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.228
1'12.228
|217.361
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.280
1'12.280
|217.205
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.414
1'12.414
|216.803
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.701
1'12.701
|215.947
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.796
1'12.796
|215.665
|11
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.691
1'12.691
|215.977
|12
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.728
1'12.728
|215.867
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.736
1'12.736
|215.843
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.916
1'12.916
|215.310
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.940
1'12.940
|215.239
|16
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.326
1'13.326
|214.106
|17
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.366
1'13.366
|213.990
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.978
1'13.978
|212.219
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.292
1'14.292
|211.322
|20
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.435
1'13.435
|213.789
|View full results
