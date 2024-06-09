All Series
Formula 1 Canadian GP

2024 F1 Canadian GP results: Verstappen wins wild wet/dry race

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Verstappen beat McLaren’s Lando Norris and George Russell of Mercedes in an action-packed race held in mixed weather conditions.

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps   Time   Delay/Retirement 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 70 -  
2 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 70   3.879
3 63  George Russell Mercedes 70   4.317
4 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 70   4.915
5 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 70   10.199
6 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 70   17.510
7 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 70   23.625
8 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 70   28.672
9 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 70   30.021
10 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 70   30.313
11 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 70   30.824
12 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 70   31.253
13 77  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 70   40.487
14 22  Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 70   52.694
15 24  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 69 - 1 lap
 
  23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 52 - Retirement
  55  Carlos Sainz Ferrari 52 - Retirement
  11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 51 - Retirement
  16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 40 - Retirement
  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 23 - Retirement

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix report

Polesitter Russell led the charge to Turn 1 in wet conditions ahead of Verstappen and the McLarens of Norris and Piastri.

Daniel Ricciardo’s good work in qualifying was undone when he fell back from fifth to seventh, passed by Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). Ricciardo (RB) was also given a 5s penalty for a false start.

Unlike most of the field on intermediates, Kevin Magnussen started his Haas on full wets and charged up to eighth on the first lap from 14th on the grid. He then passed Ricciardo, Hamilton and Alonso for fifth.

Magnussen took fourth from Piastri at the hairpin on lap three and closed on Norris by setting a string of fastest laps until the sun came out on lap six and it crossed over in favour of in the intermediates again. Magnussen pitted on lap eight for inters, which weren’t ready – resulting in an 8.6s stop and him tumbling back to 14th.

Russell was a second clear of Verstappen by lap 10, 7s clear of Norris and Piastri. Alonso and Hamilton battled for fifth. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), who also started on wets, surged up to seventh, but began to fall back by lap 12 and pitted for inters a lap later.

Verstappen put pressure on Russell until he ran long at Turn 1, briefly cutting going across the grass, allowing Norris on to his tail.

As the track dried, Norris DRS-ed past Verstappen for second on lap 20 and set off after Russell, who had been as much as 2s ahead. Norris repeated his move on Russell to take the lead, but Russell went straight on at the chicane and lost second to Verstappen too.

The rain clouds gathered once more as they eked their inters to the next rainstorm but Logan Sargeant spun his Wiliams and couldn’t restart, causing a safety car.

Surprisingly, Norris didn’t pit as Verstappen, Russell and Piastri all stopped for new inters. Norris pitted a lap later, but that dropped him behind Verstappen and Russell.

At the restart on lap 30, Verstappen led Russell, Norris and Piastri, with Hamilton getting ahead of Alonso for fifth during the pit cycle. Yuki Tsunoda jumped up to seventh, as he didn’t pit for fresh inters, ahead of Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (up from 18th in his Alpine, also on his original inters) and Ricciardo (who took his 5s penalty under the safety car).

The rain returned almost immediately, allowing Verstappen to pull away by 1.5s at half distance – although he had to swerve around an errant groundhog that ran across the track in front of him.

Norris straight-lined the first corners on lap 42, dropping him back from Russell. Hamilton pitted from fifth for slicks on lap 44, followed in by Piastri a tour later.

Verstappen and Russell stopped on lap 45, as Norris stayed out for two laps and set fastest lap. He pitted on lap 47, rejoining side-by-side with Verstappen but without the heat in his tyres and he fishtailed to second.

Norris locked up and ran wide at the hairpin on lap 49, which allowed Russell to get a good exit and DRS past into second place. But two laps later, Russell ran wide and bounced across the kerbs, allowing Norris ahead of him once more.

The safety car was required again when Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari spun and Alex Albon’s Williams collected him, moments after Sergio Perez had crashed his Red Bull backwards into the wall.

Russell and Hamilton opted to pit for fresh mediums.

Verstappen bolted away at the restart on lap 59, quickly gapping Norris by 2s, who had Piastri, Russell and Hamilton on his tail. Russell attacked Piastri with 16 laps remaining at the chicane, but Piastri shoved him straight on, which allowed Hamilton past his team-mate to pick up fourth.

Hamilton grabbed third by DRS-ing past Piastri with six laps to go, with Russell doing likewise a tour later.

Verstappen won by 3.8s over Norris. Russell grabbed third from Hamilton with a couple of laps remaining. Piastri was a distant fifth, ahead of Alonso and Stroll.

A monumental scrap was fought out in the closing stages between Alpine and RB for eighth, with Ocon, Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Gasly all nose-to-tail. Tsunoda crashed out of the points at Turn 9, almost wiping out several cars.

Ricciardo finished eighth from Gasly and Ocon.

Ferrari suffered a woeful day, with Sainz going out with accident damage and Charles Leclerc forced to retire after an engine problem plagued him from the start.

2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Lap   km/h 
44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'14.856   70 209.730
63  George Russell Mercedes 1'14.895 0.039 70 209.621
Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'15.558 0.702 67 207.782
Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'15.569 0.713 70 207.751
81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'16.247 1.391 65 205.904
14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'16.303 1.447 70 205.753
20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'16.499 1.643 68 205.226
27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'16.683 1.827 67 204.733
18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'16.762 1.906 70 204.523
10  31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'17.012 2.156 70 203.859
11  10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'17.013 2.157 70 203.856
12  Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'17.076 2.220 68 203.689
13  77  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'17.250 2.394 65 203.231
14  22  Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'17.309 2.453 70 203.075
15  24  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'17.325 2.469 68 203.033
16  11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.819 3.963 51 199.185
17  55  Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'18.957 4.101 51 198.837
18  23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.359 4.503 51 197.830
19  16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'26.012 11.156 39 182.528
20  Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'26.484 11.628 19 181.531
