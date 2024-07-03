2024 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Silverstone this weekend for the 12th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 British Grand Prix on TV.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
The Silverstone race takes place a week after McLaren's Lando Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen came to blows while battling for the lead in Austria, handing the victory to Mercedes ace George Russell.
2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 5th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 6th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 7th July 2024
- Race: 15:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Europe
Friday 5th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 6th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 7th July 2024
- Race: 16:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 5th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET
Saturday 6th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Sunday 7th July 2024
- Race: 10:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 5th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 6th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 7th July 2024
- Race: 07:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Australia
Friday 5th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 6th July 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 7th July 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
Monday 8th July 2024
- Race: 00:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Japan
Friday 5th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 6th July 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 7th July 2024
- Race: 23:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Africa
Friday 5th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 6th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 7th July 2024
- Race: 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 British GP session timings in India
Friday 5th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 6th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 7th July 2024
- Race: 19:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
