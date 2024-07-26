All Series
Formula 1 Belgian GP

2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the 14th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The iconic Spa circuit will host the last round before F1 enters a three-week shutdown.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the last three editions of the Belgian GP, effectively his second home race, but he is set to take a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his engine allocation.

With McLaren looking rapid in the last few rounds, Verstappen will have a tough job on his hands to cycle through the field and extend his winning streak at Spa.

2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 26th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 26th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 26th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 09:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 26th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race:  06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 26th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 26th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in India

Friday 26th July 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

