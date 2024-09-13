All Series

Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Baku this weekend for the 17th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field on the opening lap

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull has won the last three F1 races in Azerbaijan, with Sergio Perez triumphing in 2021 and '23 and Max Verstappen securing the top spot in 2022.

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

 17:30

14:00
Quali

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race: 15:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 09:30 - 10:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race: 12:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race: 13:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET 

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET 

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race: 07:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 PT 

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race:  04:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race: 21:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race: 20:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT 

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 SAT / 11:30 - 12:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race: 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Friday 13th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST 

Saturday 14th September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Sunday 15th September 2024

  • Race: 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Previous article Brad Pitt's 'F1' Movie: Everything we know so far
Next article F1 drivers call for rule rethink in the wake of Magnussen’s Baku ban

