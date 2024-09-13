2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull has won the last three F1 races in Azerbaijan, with Sergio Perez triumphing in 2021 and '23 and Max Verstappen securing the top spot in 2022.

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Quali 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 15:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 09:30 - 10:30 BST

Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 12:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 CEST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 13:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 ET

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 07:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 PT

Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 04:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 AEST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 21:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 JST

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 20:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 SAT / 11:30 - 12:30 EAT

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Friday 13th September 2024

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 14th September 2024

Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 IST

Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Sunday 15th September 2024

Race: 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.