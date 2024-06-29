All Series
Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 30 June. Here's how you can watch the 11th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after a dominant performance in qualifying on his team's home turf. Lando Norris, who has emerged as his closest challenger in recent races, will line up second for McLaren.

What time does the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The Austrian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring

  • Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

Shootout

14:30

15:30

16:30

 10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

 20:00

Sprint

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'04.314

 241.701
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.404

1'04.718

 240.192
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.526

1'04.840

 239.740
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.537

1'04.851

 239.700
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.589

1'04.903

 239.508
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.730

1'05.044

 238.988
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.734

1'05.048

 238.974
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.888

1'05.202

 238.409
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.071

1'05.385

 237.742
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.569

1'05.883

 235.945
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+0.975

1'05.289

 238.092
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.033

1'05.347

 237.880
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.045

1'05.359

 237.837
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.098

1'05.412

 237.644
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.325

1'05.639

 236.822
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.422

1'05.736

 236.473
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.505

1'05.819

 236.174
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.533

1'05.847

 236.074
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.542

1'05.856

 236.042
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.747

1'06.061

 235.309
View full results  

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
