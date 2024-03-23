All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Australian GP

F1 Australian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 24 March. Here's how you can watch the third race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after upsetting Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Saturday's qualifying.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez was due to line up third but a three-place penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg in Q1 leaves him sixth on the grid.

This means McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will take the start from third and fifth respectively, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc splitting the two.

What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?

The Australian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+11 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit on Sunday.

  • Date: Sunday, 24 March 2024
  • Start time: 04:00 GMT  / 05:00 CET  / 06:00 SAT / 07:00 EAT  / 00:00 ET / 21:00 PT (Saturday)  / 15:00 AEDT / 13:00 JST / 09:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

01:30

02:30

21:30

18:30

12:30

10:30

07:00

FP2

05:00

06:00

 01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

 10:30

FP3

01:30

02:30

21:30

 18:30

12:30

 10:30

07:00
Quali

05:00

06:00

01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

10:30

Race 

04:00

05:00

00:00

21:00

15:00

13:00

 09:30

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time  Gap  
1 1  Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'15.915 -
2 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'16.185 0.270
3 4  Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'16.315 0.400
4 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'16.435 0.520
5 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'16.572 0.657
6 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'16.274 0.359
7 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'16.724 0.809
8 22  Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'16.788 0.873
9 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'17.072 1.157
10 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'17.552 1.637
11 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'16.960 1.045
12 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'17.167 1.252
13 77  Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'17.340 1.425
14 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'17.427 1.512
15 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'17.697 1.782
16 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'17.976 2.061
17 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'17.982 2.067
18 3  Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'18.085 2.170
19 24  Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'18.188 2.273

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda
Next article Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales "closes the circle" with first Aprilia win in Portugal MotoGP sprint
2024 F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Australian GP
2024 F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Lundgaard surges late to pace final test session at Thermal
Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

NSTR NASCAR Truck
COTA
Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Ilott leads third test session plagued by red flags at Thermal
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Prime

Discover prime content
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global