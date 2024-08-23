All Series

Formula 1 Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Zandvoort plays host to the 15th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 23-25 August. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mercedes set the pace in Friday practice at a windy Zandvoort circuit, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing first and third respectively. They were separated by Oscar Piastri in the best of the McLarens.

Championship leader and home favourite Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull.

What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2  GMT) on Saturday at Zandvoort.

  • Date: Saturday, 24 August 2024
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

14:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

19:30

 18:30

15:00
Quali

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Zandvoort throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Dutch GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 17

1'12.322

   212.001
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 13

+0.201

1'12.523

 0.201 211.414
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 13

+0.684

1'13.006

 0.483 210.015
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+0.752

1'13.074

 0.068 209.820
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 17

+0.820

1'13.142

 0.068 209.625
6 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 14

+0.837

1'13.159

 0.017 209.576
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 14

+0.908

1'13.230

 0.071 209.373
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.241

1'13.563

 0.333 208.425
9 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 15

+1.275

1'13.597

 0.034 208.329
10 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 15

+1.643

1'13.965

 0.368 207.292
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 14

+1.829

1'14.151

 0.186 206.772
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 12

+1.957

1'14.279

 0.128 206.416
13 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+1.984

1'14.306

 0.027 206.341
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 13

+2.096

1'14.418

 0.112 206.030
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 15

+2.145

1'14.467

 0.049 205.895
16 Israel R. Shwartzman Sauber 97 Sauber Ferrari 15

+2.336

1'14.658

 0.191 205.368
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 12

+3.283

1'15.605

 0.947 202.796
18 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 15

+3.474

1'15.796

 0.191 202.285
19 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 15

+3.909

1'16.231

 0.435 201.130
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 8

+9.714

1'22.036

 5.805 186.898
View full results  

Dutch GP - FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 30

1'10.702

   216.859
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 33

+0.061

1'10.763

 0.061 216.672
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 30

+0.111

1'10.813

 0.050 216.519
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 34

+0.259

1'10.961

 0.148 216.067
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 33

+0.284

1'10.986

 0.025 215.991
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 30

+0.655

1'11.357

 0.371 214.868
7 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 31

+0.672

1'11.374

 0.017 214.817
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 33

+0.728

1'11.430

 0.056 214.649
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.741

1'11.443

 0.013 214.610
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 33

+0.848

1'11.550

 0.107 214.289
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 31

+0.874

1'11.576

 0.026 214.211
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.879

1'11.581

 0.005 214.196
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 31

+0.928

1'11.630

 0.049 214.049
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+0.942

1'11.644

 0.014 214.008
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 32

+1.116

1'11.818

 0.174 213.489
16 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 33

+1.232

1'11.934

 0.116 213.145
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 33

+1.359

1'12.061

 0.127 212.769
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.504

1'12.206

 0.145 212.342
19 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 7

+2.406

1'13.108

 0.902 209.722
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 10

+2.594

1'13.296

 0.188 209.184
View full results  

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By GP Racing
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

On track in Senna's first F1 title winner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
