F1 Chinese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

As part of the new sprint format for 2024, qualifying will occupy its usual Saturday afternoon slot. This means the 60-minute pole shootout is now scheduled a few hours after the Sprint and will determine the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

A pecking order is hard to determine, especially with FP1 taking place on a dusty track and Sprint shooutout being held in wet conditions.

What time does qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Chinese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+8 GMT) on Saturday at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Date : Saturday, 20 April 2024

: Saturday, 20 April 2024 Start time: 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST / 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 17:00 AEST / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:30 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 13:30 12:30 09:00 Shootout 07:30 08:30 09:30 03:30 00:30 17:30 16:30 13:00 Sprint 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Quali 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30 Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Shanghai throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

