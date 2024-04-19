F1 Chinese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Shanghai plays host to the fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 19-21 April. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix on TV.
As part of the new sprint format for 2024, qualifying will occupy its usual Saturday afternoon slot. This means the 60-minute pole shootout is now scheduled a few hours after the Sprint and will determine the grid for Sunday's grand prix.
A pecking order is hard to determine, especially with FP1 taking place on a dusty track and Sprint shooutout being held in wet conditions.
What time does qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Chinese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+8 GMT) on Saturday at the Shanghai International Circuit.
- Date: Saturday, 20 April 2024
- Start time: 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST / 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 17:00 AEST / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|
20:30
|
13:30
|
12:30
|
09:00
|
Shootout
|
07:30
|
08:30
|
09:30
|03:30
|
00:30
|17:30
|
16:30
|13:00
|
Sprint
|
03:00
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
23:00
|20:00
|
13:00
|12:00
|
08:30
|Quali
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|17:00
|
16:00
|
12:30
|
Race
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|
17:00
|
16:00
|12:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Shanghai throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Chinese GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|
1'36.302
|203.771
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.327
1'36.629
|0.327
|203.081
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.358
1'36.660
|0.031
|203.016
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.388
1'36.690
|0.030
|202.953
|5
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.799
1'37.101
|0.411
|202.094
|6
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.816
1'37.118
|0.017
|202.059
|7
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|
+0.911
1'37.213
|0.095
|201.861
|8
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|19
|
+0.927
1'37.229
|0.016
|201.828
|9
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.936
1'37.238
|0.009
|201.809
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.228
1'37.530
|0.292
|201.205
|11
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.324
1'37.626
|0.096
|201.007
|12
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|27
|
+1.704
1'38.006
|0.380
|200.228
|13
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|
+1.788
1'38.090
|0.084
|200.057
|14
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|19
|
+1.982
1'38.284
|0.194
|199.662
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.984
1'38.286
|0.002
|199.658
|16
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+2.328
1'38.630
|0.344
|198.961
|17
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|21
|
+2.504
1'38.806
|0.176
|198.607
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+2.537
1'38.839
|0.033
|198.541
|19
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+2.634
1'38.936
|0.097
|198.346
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|21
|
+3.568
1'39.870
|0.934
|196.491
|View full results
