Formula 1 Canadian GP

F1 Canadian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Montreal plays host to the eighth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 8-10 June. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mercedes-powered cars led the way on Friday, with Lando Norris (McLaren) setting the benchmark in FP1 and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) taking over the top spot in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) on Saturday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

  • Date: Saturday, 8 June, 2024
  • Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

03:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

FP2

21:00

22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

 09:30

02:30¹

 01:30¹

22:00
Quali

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00

 23:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Montreal throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Canadian GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 8

1'24.435

   185.937
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+0.328

1'24.763

 0.328 185.217
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+0.871

1'25.306

 0.543 184.038
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 11

+1.535

1'25.970

 0.664 182.617
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 10

+2.067

1'26.502

 0.532 181.494
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 7

+2.319

1'26.754

 0.252 180.966
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 8

+3.149

1'27.584

 0.830 179.251
8 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 11

+3.235

1'27.670

 0.086 179.076
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 10

+3.623

1'28.058

 0.388 178.287
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+4.106

1'28.541

 0.483 177.314
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 9

+4.147

1'28.582

 0.041 177.232
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 9

+4.288

1'28.723

 0.141 176.950
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 8

+4.617

1'29.052

 0.329 176.296
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 5

+8.391

1'32.826

 3.774 169.129
15 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 4

+8.976

1'33.411

 0.585 168.070
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 5

+12.151

1'36.586

 3.175 162.545
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 4

+16.095

1'40.530

 3.944 156.168
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 4

 

    
19 Australia J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 3

 

    
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 4

 

    
View full results  

Canadian GP - FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

1'15.810

   207.091
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.463

1'16.273

 0.463 205.834
3 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.654

1'16.464

 0.191 205.320
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.746

1'16.556

 0.092 205.073
5 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+0.921

1'16.731

 0.175 204.605
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 15

+0.963

1'16.773

 0.042 204.493
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+1.098

1'16.908

 0.135 204.134
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 22

+1.141

1'16.951

 0.043 204.020
9 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.167

1'16.977

 0.026 203.951
10 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 19

+1.231

1'17.041

 0.064 203.782
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 31

+1.607

1'17.417

 0.376 202.792
12 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+1.686

1'17.496

 0.079 202.585
13 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+1.912

1'17.722

 0.226 201.996
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+2.007

1'17.817

 0.095 201.750
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 20

+2.093

1'17.903

 0.086 201.527
16 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 20

+3.198

1'19.008

 1.105 198.708
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 17

+3.277

1'19.087

 0.079 198.510
18 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 4

+3.501

1'19.311

 0.224 197.949
19 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26

+4.979

1'20.789

 1.478 194.328
20 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 21

+5.033

1'20.843

 0.054 194.198
View full results  

