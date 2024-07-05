All Series
Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Silverstone plays host to the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 5-7 July. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace in practice on Friday ahead of his home race, with team-mate Oscar Piastri backing up his performance in second.

Sergio Perez was third-fastest for Red Bull after a difficult run of form in the last few rounds.

What time does qualifying for the British Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the British Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+1  GMT) on Saturday at the Silverstone Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, 6 July, 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Silverstone throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

British GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

1'27.420

   242.594
2 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+0.134

1'27.554

 0.134 242.223
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.211

1'27.631

 0.077 242.010
4 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.309

1'27.729

 0.098 241.739
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.318

1'27.738

 0.009 241.715
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.374

1'27.794

 0.056 241.560
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.438

1'27.858

 0.064 241.384
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.483

1'27.903

 0.045 241.261
9 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.505

1'27.925

 0.022 241.201
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 24

+0.554

1'27.974

 0.049 241.066
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 22

+0.662

1'28.082

 0.108 240.771
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 26

+0.834

1'28.254

 0.172 240.301
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 24

+1.057

1'28.477

 0.223 239.696
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 25

+1.116

1'28.536

 0.059 239.536
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.170

1'28.590

 0.054 239.390
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.229

1'28.649

 0.059 239.231
17 Australia J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 22

+1.315

1'28.735

 0.086 238.999
18 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 45 Williams Mercedes 24

+1.658

1'29.078

 0.343 238.078
19 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 37 Red Bull Red Bull 15

+1.850

1'29.270

 0.192 237.566
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 5

+2.444

1'29.864

 0.594 235.996
View full results  

British GP - FP2 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

1'26.549

   245.035
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.331

1'26.880

 0.331 244.102
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.434

1'26.983

 0.103 243.813
4 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 26

+0.441

1'26.990

 0.007 243.793
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 27

+0.601

1'27.150

 0.160 243.345
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.653

1'27.202

 0.052 243.200
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.684

1'27.233

 0.031 243.114
8 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.700

1'27.249

 0.016 243.069
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+0.725

1'27.274

 0.025 243.000
10 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

+0.745

1'27.294

 0.020 242.944
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+0.823

1'27.372

 0.078 242.727
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 16

+0.832

1'27.381

 0.009 242.702
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.096

1'27.645

 0.264 241.971
14 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+1.183

1'27.732

 0.087 241.731
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 19

+1.194

1'27.743

 0.011 241.701
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+1.196

1'27.745

 0.002 241.695
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 24

+1.260

1'27.809

 0.064 241.519
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 19

+1.264

1'27.813

 0.004 241.508
19 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+1.367

1'27.916

 0.103 241.225
20 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 20

+1.573

1'28.122

 0.206 240.661
View full results  

F1 British GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 British GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
Marquez bemoans "worst MotoGP weekend of the year" in German GP

Marquez bemoans "worst MotoGP weekend of the year" in German GP

MotoGP
German GP
Marquez bemoans "worst MotoGP weekend of the year" in German GP
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

