Formula 1 Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Spielberg plays host to the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 28-30 June. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, in the queue to leave the pits

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, in the queue to leave the pits

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen looks favourite to take pole position on Red Bull's home turf, having topped the sole practice session as well as the Sprint Shootout on Friday.

As with the new sprint format, the main grand prix qualifying session will take place at its usual time on Saturday afternoon. The sprint race, meanwhile, will be held earlier in the day.

What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2  GMT) on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring.

  • Date: Saturday, 29 June, 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

Shootout

14:30

15:30

16:30

 10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

 20:00

Sprint

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spielberg throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Austrian GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 28

1'05.685

   236.656
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 32

+0.276

1'05.961

 0.276 235.666
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.370

1'06.055

 0.094 235.331
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.443

1'06.128

 0.073 235.071
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 39

+0.569

1'06.254

 0.126 234.624
6 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30

+0.612

1'06.297

 0.043 234.472
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.699

1'06.384

 0.087 234.164
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 32

+0.701

1'06.386

 0.002 234.157
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 30

+0.894

1'06.579

 0.193 233.479
10 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 30

+0.918

1'06.603

 0.024 233.394
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 28

+1.049

1'06.734

 0.131 232.936
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.098

1'06.783

 0.049 232.765
13 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30

+1.195

1'06.880

 0.097 232.428
14 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 28

+1.234

1'06.919

 0.039 232.292
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 29

+1.240

1'06.925

 0.006 232.271
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 31

+1.277

1'06.962

 0.037 232.143
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.281

1'06.966

 0.004 232.129
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 28

+1.310

1'06.995

 0.029 232.029
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.460

1'07.145

 0.150 231.510
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 29

+1.574

1'07.259

 0.114 231.118
View full results  

Austrian GP - Sprint Shootout results:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'04.686

 240.311
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.093

1'04.779

 239.966
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.301

1'04.987

 239.198
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.368

1'05.054

 238.952
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.440

1'05.126

 238.688
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.584

1'05.270

 238.161
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.322

1'06.008

 235.498
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.415

1'06.101

 235.167
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.938

1'06.624

 233.321
10 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

 

  
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.120

1'05.806

 236.221
12 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.161

1'05.847

 236.074
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.192

1'05.878

 235.963
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.274

1'05.960

 235.670
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

 

  
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.895

1'06.581

 233.472
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.897

1'06.583

 233.464
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+2.039

1'06.725

 232.968
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.068

1'06.754

 232.866
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.511

1'07.197

 231.331
View full results  

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
