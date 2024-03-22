F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Melbourne plays host to the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 22-24 March. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Charles Leclerc set the pace for Ferrari in Friday practice at Melbourne, with reigning chmpion Max Verstappen his closest rival in the lead Red Bull.
What time does qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Australian GP will begin at 4pm local time (+11 GMT) on Saturday.
- Date: Saturday, 23 March 2024
- Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 CET / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Friday) / 16:00 AEDT / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
21:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
10:30
|
07:00
|
FP2
|
05:00
|
06:00
|01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|10:30
|
FP3
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
21:30
|18:30
|
12:30
|10:30
|
07:00
|Quali
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|
10:30
|
Race
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
00:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
13:00
|09:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Melbourne throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Australian GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
1'18.564
|241.851
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+0.018
1'18.582
|0.018
|241.795
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.033
1'18.597
|0.015
|241.749
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|22
|
+0.035
1'18.599
|0.002
|241.743
|5
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.057
1'18.621
|0.022
|241.675
|6
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.078
1'18.642
|0.021
|241.611
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.103
1'18.667
|0.025
|241.534
|8
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.122
1'18.686
|0.019
|241.476
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.207
1'18.771
|0.085
|241.215
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.354
1'18.918
|0.147
|240.766
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.710
1'19.274
|0.356
|239.685
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|11
|
+0.879
1'19.443
|0.169
|239.175
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.925
1'19.489
|0.046
|239.036
|14
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.955
1'19.519
|0.030
|238.946
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+0.997
1'19.561
|0.042
|238.820
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.040
1'19.604
|0.043
|238.691
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.058
1'19.622
|0.018
|238.637
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|16
|
+1.152
1'19.716
|0.094
|238.356
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.425
1'19.989
|0.273
|237.542
|20
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+1.450
1'20.014
|0.025
|237.468
|View full results
Australian GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
1'17.277
|245.879
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.381
1'17.658
|0.381
|244.672
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.430
1'17.707
|0.049
|244.518
|4
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.545
1'17.822
|0.115
|244.157
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.635
1'17.912
|0.090
|243.875
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.674
1'17.951
|0.039
|243.753
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|29
|
+0.800
1'18.077
|0.126
|243.359
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|33
|
+0.813
1'18.090
|0.013
|243.319
|9
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.878
1'18.155
|0.065
|243.116
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.911
1'18.188
|0.033
|243.014
|11
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.144
1'18.421
|0.233
|242.292
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|30
|
+1.257
1'18.534
|0.113
|241.943
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.301
1'18.578
|0.044
|241.808
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.308
1'18.585
|0.007
|241.786
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.414
1'18.691
|0.106
|241.460
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.425
1'18.702
|0.011
|241.427
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|32
|
+1.428
1'18.705
|0.003
|241.417
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.557
1'18.834
|0.129
|241.022
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.998
1'19.275
|0.441
|239.682
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|View full results
