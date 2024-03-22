F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Charles Leclerc set the pace for Ferrari in Friday practice at Melbourne, with reigning chmpion Max Verstappen his closest rival in the lead Red Bull.

What time does qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Australian GP will begin at 4pm local time (+11 GMT) on Saturday.

Date : Saturday, 23 March 2024

: Saturday, 23 March 2024 Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 CET / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Friday) / 16:00 AEDT / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 01:30 02:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 FP2 05:00 06:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 FP3 01:30 02:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 Quali 05:00 06:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 Race 04:00 05:00 00:00 21:00 15:00 13:00 09:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Melbourne throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

