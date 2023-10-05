Subscribe
F1 Qatar GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Lusail plays host to the 16th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on October 6-8. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday.

The sprint weekend format will apply to the returning Qatar GP, which means qualifying will take place on Friday after just a single practice session.

What time does qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Qatar GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Lusail International Circuit.

  • Date: Friday, October 6, 2023
  • Start time: 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Saturday) / 02:00 JST (Saturday) / 22:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

Q

17:00

 18:00

19:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

Sprint Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

00:00¹

 22:00

18:30
Sprint

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

 04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Race 

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Doha throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

