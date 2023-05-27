Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Monaco plays host to the sixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on May 27-29. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the pace in Friday practice, leading the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Monaco  GP will begin at 4pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.

  • Date: Saturday, May 27th, 2023
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Monaco GP - FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'13.372  
2 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'13.710 0.338
3 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'14.035 0.663
4 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'14.038 0.666
5 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'14.093 0.721
6 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'14.244 0.872
7 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'14.467 1.095
8 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'14.585 1.213
9 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'14.653 1.281
10 23 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'14.666 1.294
11 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'14.718 1.346
12 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'14.725 1.353
13 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'14.820 1.448
14 10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'14.866 1.494
15 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'15.066 1.694
16 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'15.083 1.711
17 81 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'15.192 1.820
18 2 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'15.557 2.185
19 24 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'15.684 2.312
20 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'15.785 2.413
View full results

Monaco GP - FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'12.462  
2 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.527 0.065
3 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'12.569 0.107
4 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'12.682 0.220
5 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'12.906 0.444
6 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'12.960 0.498
7 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'12.991 0.529
8 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'13.050 0.588
9 10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'13.089 0.627
10 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'13.162 0.700
11 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'13.185 0.723
12 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'13.191 0.729
13 24 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'13.354 0.892
14 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'13.457 0.995
15 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'13.520 1.058
16 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'13.641 1.179
17 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'13.663 1.201
18 81 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'13.673 1.211
19 23 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'14.217 1.755
20 2 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'14.238 1.776
View full results

Monaco GP - FP3 results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'12.776  
2 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'12.849 0.073
3 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'12.942 0.166
4 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'13.261 0.485
5 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'13.396 0.620
6 10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'13.453 0.677
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'13.475 0.699
8 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'13.486 0.710
9 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'13.496 0.720
10 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'13.521 0.745
11 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'13.590 0.814
12 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'13.624 0.848
13 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'13.650 0.874
14 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'13.697 0.921
15 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'13.738 0.962
16 24 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'13.772 0.996
17 2 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'13.851 1.075
18 23 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'13.930 1.154
19 81 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'13.998 1.222
20 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'14.187 1.411
View full results
shares
comments

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
