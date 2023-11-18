F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Las Vegas plays host to the penultimate round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on November 16-18. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped a disrupted opening day of running at Vegas that was marred by questions over track safety after the cars of both Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon were damaged beyond repair in a manhole cover strike.
The qualifying for the Las Vegas GP will begin at 12:00am local time (-8 GMT) on Saturday.
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Start time: 08:00 GMT / 09:00 CET / 10:00 SAT / 11:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 19:00 AEDT / 17:00 JST / 13:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|
20:30
|
15:30
|
13:30
|
10:00
|
FP2
|
10:30
|
11:30
|05:30
|
02:30
|21:30
|
19:30
|16:00
|
FP3
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|20:30
|
15:30
|13:30
|
10:00
|Quali
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|19:00
|
17:00
|
13:30
|
Race
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
17:00
|
15:00
|11:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Las Vegas throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Las Vegas GP - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
1'40.909
|221.225
|2
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|4
|
+2.537
1'43.446
|2.537
|215.799
|3
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|4
|
+3.352
1'44.261
|0.815
|214.112
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
+3.488
1'44.397
|0.136
|213.833
|5
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|5
|
+4.456
1'45.365
|0.968
|211.869
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|4
|
+4.588
1'45.497
|0.132
|211.604
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
+4.915
1'45.824
|0.327
|210.950
|8
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|5
|
+4.999
1'45.908
|0.084
|210.782
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
+5.884
1'46.793
|0.885
|209.036
|10
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|5
|
+6.238
1'47.147
|0.354
|208.345
|11
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|5
|
+7.344
1'48.253
|1.106
|206.216
|12
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|4
|
+7.604
1'48.513
|0.260
|205.722
|13
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|4
|
+7.741
1'48.650
|0.137
|205.463
|14
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|5
|
+7.913
1'48.822
|0.172
|205.138
|15
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+8.038
1'48.947
|0.125
|204.903
|16
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|2
|
|17
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|2
|
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|2
|
|19
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|2
|
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|View full results
Las Vegas GP - FP2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|39
|
1'35.265
|234.331
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|39
|
+0.517
1'35.782
|0.517
|233.066
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|38
|
+0.528
1'35.793
|0.011
|233.039
|4
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|36
|
+0.820
1'36.085
|0.292
|232.331
|5
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|36
|
+0.864
1'36.129
|0.044
|232.225
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|37
|
+0.918
1'36.183
|0.054
|232.095
|7
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|33
|
+1.224
1'36.489
|0.306
|231.359
|8
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|41
|
+1.231
1'36.496
|0.007
|231.342
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|42
|
+1.398
1'36.663
|0.167
|230.942
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|42
|
+1.423
1'36.688
|0.025
|230.882
|11
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|33
|
+1.599
1'36.864
|0.176
|230.463
|12
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|37
|
+1.625
1'36.890
|0.026
|230.401
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|37
|
+1.652
1'36.917
|0.027
|230.337
|14
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|35
|
+1.722
1'36.987
|0.070
|230.171
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.869
1'37.134
|0.147
|229.822
|16
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|37
|
+1.976
1'37.241
|0.107
|229.569
|17
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|41
|
+2.147
1'37.412
|0.171
|229.166
|18
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|36
|
+2.391
1'37.656
|0.244
|228.594
|19
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|40
|
+2.415
1'37.680
|0.024
|228.538
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|42
|
+2.875
1'38.140
|0.460
|227.466
|View full results
