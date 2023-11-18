F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc topped a disrupted opening day of running at Vegas that was marred by questions over track safety after the cars of both Carlos Sainz and Esteban Ocon were damaged beyond repair in a manhole cover strike.

The qualifying for the Las Vegas GP will begin at 12:00am local time (-8 GMT) on Saturday.

Date : Saturday, November 18, 2023

: Saturday, November 18, 2023 Start time: 08:00 GMT / 09:00 CET / 10:00 SAT / 11:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 19:00 AEDT / 17:00 JST / 13:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 15:30 13:30 10:00 FP2 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30 19:30 16:00 FP3 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 15:30 13:30 10:00 Quali 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 Race 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 17:00 15:00 11:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Las Vegas throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

