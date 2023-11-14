Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
2023 Las Vegas F1 GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with the eagerly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action in the United States.

Las Vegas GP rendering

When is the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 19 November at 1:00am ET around the streets of ‘Sin City’.

There are two free practice sessions on Thursday/Friday (local time), and one on Friday before qualifying at midnight. But viewers on Eastern Time should be aware of the time difference that is further complicated by the night-race schedule.

Which TV channel shows F1 in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels – here’s how to tune in this weekend:

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP ESPN TV schedule

Thursday 16 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Opening ceremony

12:30am ET

ESPN2

Practice 1:

11:25pm ET

ESPN2

Friday 17 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 2:

2:55am ET

ESPN

F1 Show

4:15am ET

ESPN3

Practice 3:

11.25pm ET

ESPNU

Saturday 18 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Qualifying:

2:55am ET

ESPN

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

5:00am ET

ESPN3

Grand Prix Sunday

11:30pm ET

ESPN

Sunday 19 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Race:

12.55am ET

ESPN

Checkered Flag:

3:00am ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

4:00am ET

ESPN3
Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell 011 Ford

Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell 011 Ford

What happened in the last Grand Prix held in Las Vegas?

The 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix was the final round of the season and won by Michele Alboreto in a Tyrrell-Ford, ahead of McLaren’s John Watson and Ligier’s Eddie Cheever.

Keke Rosberg finished fifth for Williams to win the championship. Polewinner Alain Prost slumped from the lead to fourth in his Renault, while 1978 world champion Mario Andretti’s final F1 start ended in disappointment when his Ferrari’s rear suspension broke.

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

