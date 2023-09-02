Subscribe
F1 Italian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Monza plays host to the 14th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on September 1-3 Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Carlos Sainz led the way for Ferrari in Friday practice, although a late red flag caused by Red Bull's Sergio Perez meant the times weren't fully representative of the pecking order.

What time does qualifying for the Italian  Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Italian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Monza.

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) /23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monza throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Italian GP - FP1 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 31 1'22.657   252.305
2 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 28 +0.046 0.046 252.164
3 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 30 +0.177 0.131 251.766
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22 +0.309 0.132 251.365
5 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28 +0.532 0.223 250.691
6 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24 +0.557 0.025 250.616
7 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22 +0.584 0.027 250.535
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 26 +0.612 0.028 250.450
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 +0.614 0.002 250.444
10 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 18 +0.787 0.173 249.925
11 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24 +0.789 0.002 249.919
12 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 21 +1.004 0.215 249.277
13 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 29 +1.176 0.172 248.765
14 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26 +1.274 0.098 248.475
15 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 +1.295 0.021 248.413
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 23 +1.410 0.115 248.073
17 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 26 +1.433 0.023 248.005
18 Brazil F. Drugovich Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Mercedes 24 +1.483 0.050 247.858
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24 +1.560 0.077 247.631
20 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 17 +1.575 0.015 247.587
View full results  

Italian GP - FP2 results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23 1'21.355   256.343
2 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 20 +0.019 0.019 256.283
3 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 17 +0.185 0.166 255.761
4 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21 +0.190 0.005 255.745
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 20 +0.276 0.086 255.476
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23 +0.361 0.085 255.210
7 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 19 +0.624 0.263 254.391
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 16 +0.716 0.092 254.106
9 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 20 +0.821 0.105 253.782
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19 +0.936 0.115 253.427
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21 +1.219 0.283 252.558
12 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 19 +1.240 0.021 252.494
13 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22 +1.296 0.056 252.323
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 +1.341 0.045 252.186
15 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22 +1.361 0.020 252.125
16 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 24 +1.400 0.039 252.006
17 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +1.428 0.028 251.921
18 New Zealand L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull 23 +1.812 0.384 250.758
19 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 +1.991 0.179 250.219
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 2      
View full results  
