Formula 1 United States GP
2023 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Austin this weekend for the 17th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 United States Grand Prix on TV.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver at the Circuit of the Americas with five victories, but he last stood at the top step of the podium in 2017.

The last two editions of the US GP were won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who wrapped up his third consecutive title in Qatar a fortnight ago.

2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Q

21:00

 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

Sprint Q

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Sprint

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the United States Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres from its range to Austin.

