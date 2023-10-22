F1 United States GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 22. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2023 F1 season.
What time does the United States Grand Prix start?
The United States GP will begin at 2pm local time (-5 GMT) at Circuit of the Americas.
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 14:00 CT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)
2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Q
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|02:30¹
|
Sprint Q
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Sprint
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
How can I watch the United States Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 United States Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'34.723
|209.524
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.130
1'34.853
|209.237
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.139
1'34.862
|209.217
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.222
1'34.945
|209.034
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.356
1'35.079
|208.740
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.358
1'35.081
|208.735
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.366
1'35.089
|208.718
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.431
1'35.154
|208.575
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.450
1'35.173
|208.533
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.744
1'35.467
|207.891
|11
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.974
1'35.697
|207.392
|12
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+0.975
1'35.698
|207.389
|13
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+1.135
1'35.858
|207.043
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.157
1'35.880
|206.996
|15
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+1.251
1'35.974
|206.793
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.512
1'36.235
|206.232
|17
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.545
1'36.268
|206.161
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.592
1'36.315
|206.061
|19
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.866
1'36.589
|205.476
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.104
1'36.827
|204.971
