2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Barcelona this weekend for the sixth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the drivers' standings by an extended margin of 39 points following his fourth victory of 2023 in Monaco last week.
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez remains second despite his non-score in Monte Carlo, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso holds third place in the standings, 51 points off the lead.
2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 2nd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 3rd June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 4th June 2023
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Europe
Friday 2nd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 3rd June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 4th June 2023
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US
Friday 2nd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 11:000 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 3rd June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 4th June 2023
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Australia
Friday 26th 2nd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 3rd June 2023
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 4th June 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Japan
Friday 2nd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 3rd June 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 4th June 2023
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Africa
Friday 2nd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 3rd June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 4th June 2023
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in India
Friday 2nd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 3rd June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30
Sunday 4th June 2023
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Spanish GP, which form the three hardest tyres from its range.
Wolff: Aston Martin's Honda switch does not show Mercedes F1 engine has declined
