2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the drivers' standings by an extended margin of 39 points following his fourth victory of 2023 in Monaco last week.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez remains second despite his non-score in Monte Carlo, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso holds third place in the standings, 51 points off the lead.

2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:30¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00¹ 22:00 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 2nd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 4th June 2023

Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Europe

Friday 2nd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 4th June 2023

Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US

Friday 2nd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:000 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 4th June 2023

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 2nd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 4th June 2023

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 4th June 2023

Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Africa

Friday 2nd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 4th June 2023

Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in India

Friday 2nd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 4th June 2023

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Spanish GP, which form the three hardest tyres from its range.