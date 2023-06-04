2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on June 04. Here's how you can watch the seventh round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Ferrari rival Carlos Sainz, with McLaren ace Lando Norris lining up third after his best qualifying result of the season.
Charles Leclerc will take the start from 19th after getting eliminated in Q1 on Saturday.
When is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Spanish GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Barcelona-Catanuya.
- Date: Sunday, June 04, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'12.272
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'12.734
|0.462
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'12.792
|0.520
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'12.818
|0.546
|5
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'12.994
|0.722
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'13.083
|0.811
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'13.229
|0.957
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'13.507
|1.235
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'13.682
|1.410
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'12.816
|0.544
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'13.334
|1.062
|12
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'13.447
|1.175
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'13.521
|1.249
|14
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'14.083
|1.811
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'14.477
|2.205
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'13.977
|1.705
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'14.042
|1.770
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'14.063
|1.791
|19
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'14.079
|1.807
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'14.699
|2.427
