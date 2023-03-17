Subscribe
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Jeddah this weekend for the second round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won last year's Saudi GP after defeating Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc in a cat-and-mouse contest that saw the two drivers regularly change the lead using DRS.

Verstappen's victory in Bahrain a fortnight ago also cements Red Bull's status as the favourite for F1's third visit to Jeddah.

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

09:30

06:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

 17:00

18:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

13:30

14:30

09:30

 06:30

00:30¹

 22:30

19:00

Q

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

17:00

18:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in local time zone

Friday 17th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • Race: 20:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 17th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • Race: 17:00 GMT 

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 17th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET 

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • Race: 18:00 CET 

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US

Friday 17th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 ET / 06:30 - 07:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT 

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:30 - 10:30 ET / 06:30 - 07:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • Race: 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT 

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Monday 20th March 2023

  • Race: 04:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 17th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Monday 20th March 2023

  • Race: 02:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 17th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT 

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in India

Friday 17th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST 

Saturday 18th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30

Sunday 19th March 2023

  • Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Saudi Arabian GP.

