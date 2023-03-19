2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on March 19. Here's how you can watch the second round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will line up on pole position after topping Saturday's qualifying session in Jeddah. He will be joined on the front row by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, with George Russell (Mercedes) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) next up in third and fourth position respectively.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen will take the start from 15th place after suffering a driveshaft issue in qualifying. Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will take the 12th spot on the grid thanks to a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding the maximum number of control electronics allowed during a season.
When is the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAST / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
FP2
|17:00
|
18:00
|13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
FP3
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
09:30
|06:30
|
00:30¹
|22:30
|
19:00
|
Q
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|
22:30
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN and ESPN+
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'28.265
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'28.730
|0.465
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'28.857
|0.592
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'28.931
|0.666
|5
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'28.945
|0.680
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'29.078
|0.813
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'29.223
|0.958
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'29.243
|0.978
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'29.357
|1.092
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'29.451
|1.186
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.461
|1.196
|12
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'28.420
|0.155
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'29.517
|1.252
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.668
|1.403
|15
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'49.953
|21.688
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'29.939
|1.674
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'29.994
|1.729
|18
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'30.244
|1.979
|19
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'30.447
|2.182
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2'08.510
|40.245
|View full results
F1 qualifying results: Sergio Perez takes Saudi Arabian GP pole
Piastri: Becoming “more comfortable” in McLaren F1 car led to Q3 charge
Latest news
Aitken: "Smart" driving helped AXR Cadillac win amid Sebring chaos
Aitken: "Smart" driving helped AXR Cadillac win amid Sebring chaos Aitken: "Smart" driving helped AXR Cadillac win amid Sebring chaos
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Piastri "surprised" by Gasly contact damage in Saudi Arabian GP
Piastri "surprised" by Gasly contact damage in Saudi Arabian GP Piastri "surprised" by Gasly contact damage in Saudi Arabian GP
Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal"
Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal" Horner: Perez's concerns over Verstappen Saudi GP pace "normal"
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.