2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Doha this weekend for the 16th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen goes to the Lusail International Circuit with a chance of wrapping up the 2023 F1 title.
The Red Bull driver needs to score only three points, which he can amass in the Sprint on Saturday, in order to clinch his third consecutive championship.
Qatar is returning to the calendar this year after a one-year break, and the paddock has been heavily upgraded since F1 last visited the nation in 2021.
2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
Q
|
17:00
|18:00
|
19:00
|13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
Sprint Q
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|06:00
|
00:00¹
|22:00
|
18:30
|Sprint
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Qatar
Friday 6th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
- Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time
Saturday 7th October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 16:00 - 16:44 local time
- Sprint: 20:30 - 21:30 local time
Sunday 8th October 2023
- Race: 20:00 local time
2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 6th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 BST
- Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 BST
Saturday 7th October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 BST
- Sprint: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
Sunday 8th October 2023
- Race: 18:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Europe
Friday 6th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST
Saturday 7th October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 CEST
- Sprint: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
Sunday 8th October 2023
- Race: 19:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in the US
Friday 6th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 ET / 06:30 - 07:30 PT
- Qualifying: 13:00 -14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT
Saturday 7th October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 09:00 - 09:44 ET / 06:00 - 06:44 PT
- Sprint: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT
Sunday 8th October 2023
- Race: 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 7th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT
Sunday 8th October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 00:00 - 00:44 AEDT
- Sprint: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT
Monday 89th October 2023
- Race: 04:00 AEDT
2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Japan
Friday 6th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST
Saturday 7th October 2023
- Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
- Sprint shootout: 22:00 - 22:44 JST
Sunday 8th October 2023
- Sprint: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
Monday 9th October 2023
- Race: 02:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Africa
Friday 6th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
Saturday 7th October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 SAT / 16:00 - 16:44 EAT
- Sprint: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
Sunday 8th October 2023
- Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in India
Friday 6th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
- Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST
Saturday 7th October 2023
- Sprint shootout: 18:30 - 19:14 IST
- Sprint: 23:00 - 00:30
Sunday 8th October 2023
- Race: 22:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Qatar Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Qatar GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range. The allocation has been made taking into account the abrasive nature of the track surface.
