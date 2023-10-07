2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

Mercedes’ George Russell passed polewinner and early leader Piastri soon after a restart on lap three, but Russell’s pace on softer tyres fell away as the sprint entered its second half and Piastri repassed him to lead once more.

After a poor start on mediums, Verstappen surged up to third – although his progress was hampered by no less than three safety car interventions.

In the final five-lap dash to the finish, Verstappen passed Russell but could do nothing about Piastri, who scored his first F1 victory.

2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint results

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Time Gap/Retirement 1 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 19 35'01.297 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 19 35'03.168 1.871 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 19 35'09.794 8.497 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 19 35'12.333 11.036 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 19 35'18.611 17.314 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 19 35'20.103 18.806 7 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 19 35'21.161 19.864 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 19 35'22.477 21.180 9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 19 35'23.039 21.742 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 19 35'23.505 22.208 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 19 35'24.160 22.863 12 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 19 35'26.157 24.860 5-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 19 35'26.267 24.970 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 19 35'28.165 26.868 15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 19 35'30.820 29.523 5-second penalty for leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times

(16) 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 11 21'30.850 Accident damage (8) 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 10 18'55.475 Accident (10) 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 10 18'56.245 Accident (18) 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 2 4'18.105 Accident 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 0 - Accident

How the 2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint unfolded

Piastri led from his first ever F1 pole on medium tyres, ahead of the soft-shod Russell and the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc – who all gained huge advantages away from the startline. Verstappen fell to sixth by the first corner but jumped ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) at Turn 2, who slumped from the front row down to sixth.

The race immediately required a safety car, when Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri) spun off all by himself, and restarted on lap three. Moments after it went green again, Russell grabbed the lead from Piastri at Turn 6 with an aggressive lunge.

Further back, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon snatched seventh from Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, after the Spaniard lost momentum trying to pass the struggling Norris.

A second safety car was needed when Logan Sargeant spun his Williams into the gravel on lap four.

At the restart on lap seven, Russell caught Piastri napping to lead by 1.5s, as Sainz attacked at Turn 1. Alonso repassed Ocon in the battle for seventh.

Verstappen DRS-ed past Leclerc for fourth on lap nine and did likewise on Sainz a lap later.

Russell’s pace suddenly fell away, allowing Piastri to power past him on the start/finish straight on lap 10. Behind them, Norris passed Leclerc around the outside of Turn 1 for fifth.

A three-wide moment between Ocon, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) ended with all three colliding, sending Ocon and Perez into the gravel and all were out of the race. It meant a third safety car intervention.

The race restarted with a five-lap dash to the finish, with Leclerc repassing Norris into Turn 1. Piastri extended a 1s gap over Russell, who had Verstappen right on his tail. Verstappen took second at Turn 1 on the next tour and set off after Piastri, who now had a 2.4s lead.

Norris passed Leclerc again, as well as Sainz, to grab fourth on the following lap.

Verstappen was only able to take a couple of tenths out of Piastri in the closing stages, and was forced to settle for second, while Norris passed Russell on the final lap for third.

The second Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton charged up to fifth, as Sainz and Leclerc fell back to sixth and seventh respectively.

UPDATE: After the race, Leclerc and Lance Stroll were handed 5s penalties for exceeding track limits four times. Leclerc dropped from seventh to 13th and Stroll from 13th to 15th.

2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap Kp/h 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.604 227.891 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'25.662 0.058 227.736 3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'25.926 0.322 227.037 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'27.220 1.616 223.668 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.968 2.364 221.767 6 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'28.584 2.980 220.224 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'28.644 3.040 220.075 8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.717 3.113 219.894 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'28.717 3.113 219.894 10 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.759 3.155 219.790 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'28.769 3.165 219.765 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'29.017 3.413 219.153 13 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'29.307 3.703 218.442 14 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'29.381 3.777 218.261 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'29.388 3.784 218.244 16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'29.536 3.932 217.883 17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'29.553 3.949 217.841 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'29.560 3.956 217.824 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 2'03.562 37.958 157.883

What happened in Qatar GP sprint shootout qualifying?

After a 10-minute practice session for familiarisation, as the FIA changed the track layout overnight at Turns 12/13 following issues raised by Pirelli about sidewall separation, Piastri set pole position.

Qatar GP sprint shootout results: Piastri on pole from Norris

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay

[s] 1 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.454 - 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.536 0.082 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'24.646 0.192 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'24.841 0.387 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'25.155 0.701 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'25.247 0.793 7 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'25.320 0.866 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.382 0.928 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes - - 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault - - 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'25.686 1.232 12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'25.962 1.508 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'26.236 1.782 14 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'26.584 2.130 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'54.546 30.092 16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.849 2.395 17 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.862 2.408 18 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'26.926 2.472 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'27.438 2.984 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 2'05.741 41.287

What happened in Qatar GP SQ1?

Russell set the fastest time of 1m25.413s on the mandated medium tyres.

Falling at the first hurdle were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Alex Albon (Williams), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri, after his quickest lap was deleted for exceeding track limits), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Qatar GP SQ1 results: Russell fastest from Verstappen

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps km/h 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.947 3 229.653 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'25.027 0.080 7 229.437 3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.143 0.196 6 229.125 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.199 0.252 3 228.974 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'25.344 0.397 5 228.585 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'25.367 0.420 7 228.523 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'25.433 0.486 7 228.347 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'25.496 0.549 6 228.179 9 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'25.499 0.552 6 228.171 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'25.510 0.563 5 228.141 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'25.686 0.739 5 227.673 12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'25.962 1.015 7 226.942 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'26.236 1.289 3 226.221 14 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'26.584 1.637 6 225.311 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'54.546 29.599 5 170.310

What happened in Qatar GP SQ2?

Norris set the quickest time of 1m24.947s, again on mandated mediums.

Knocked out at this point were track limits victims Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), along with Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Qatar GP SQ2 results: Norris fastest from Verstappen

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps km/h 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.947 3 229.653 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'25.027 0.080 7 229.437 3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.143 0.196 6 229.125 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.199 0.252 3 228.974 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'25.344 0.397 5 228.585 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'25.367 0.420 7 228.523 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'25.433 0.486 7 228.347 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'25.496 0.549 6 228.179 9 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'25.499 0.552 6 228.171 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'25.510 0.563 5 228.141 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'25.686 0.739 5 227.673 12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'25.962 1.015 7 226.942 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'26.236 1.289 3 226.221 14 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'26.584 1.637 6 225.311 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'54.546 29.599 5 170.310

What happened in Qatar Grand Prix SQ3?

After his first effort was deleted due to track limits, Verstappen could only manage third on his measured final run.

That resulted in a McLaren 1-2, and Piastri beat Norris to score his first F1 pole with 1m24.454s on his final run as Norris ran off course at the final corner.

George Russell was fourth quickest for Mercedes, ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston), the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

After the session, Alonso had his lap taken away, dropping him to ninth.

Qatar GP SQ3 results: Piastri takes sprint pole

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps km/h 1 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.454 5 230.994 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.536 0.082 5 230.770 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'24.646 0.192 6 230.470 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'24.841 0.387 3 229.940 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'25.155 0.701 6 229.092 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'25.247 0.793 6 228.845 7 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'25.320 0.866 3 228.649 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'25.382 0.928 5 228.483 9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes - 3 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault - 3