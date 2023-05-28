2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on May 28. Here's how you can watch the sixth round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after a stunning final sector effort in qualifying. He will be joined on the front row by Aston Martin's star driver Fernando Alonso, who looked set for pole until Verstappen's late heroics demoted him to second on the grid.
Esteban Ocon will line up a strong third for Alpine ahead of the top Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes.
Home favourite Charles Leclerc had originally qualified third but will have to take the start in sixth after receiving a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren's Lando Norris in Q3.
When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Monaco GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:30 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'11.365
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'11.449
|0.084
|3
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'11.553
|0.188
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'11.630
|0.265
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'11.725
|0.360
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'11.471
|0.106
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'11.933
|0.568
|8
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.964
|0.599
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'12.082
|0.717
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'12.254
|0.889
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'12.395
|1.030
|12
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'12.428
|1.063
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'12.527
|1.162
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'12.623
|1.258
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'12.625
|1.260
|16
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'13.113
|1.748
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'13.270
|1.905
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'13.279
|1.914
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'13.523
|2.158
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'13.850
|2.485
|View full results
Related video
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
What the GPS data reveals about how Alonso lost Monaco F1 pole
Latest news
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus Clever Gen3 test tweak for Erebus
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain NASCAR's Coke 600 at Charlotte postponed due to rain
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition
Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition Indy 500: Newgarden beats Ericsson in crash-marred 107th edition
Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”
Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous” Ericsson says final-lap Indy 500 restart was “unfair and dangerous”
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.