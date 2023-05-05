Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction” Next / F1 Miami GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the US this weekend for the fifth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

F1 will be making its second visit to the Miami International Autodrome on May 5-7 following a successful maiden race at the Florida-based venue last year.

The 2022 race was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who was joined on the podium by Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Red Bull is again favourite for victory in this year's race, having been unbeaten so far in 2023.

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

21:30

 22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 07:30¹

06:30¹

 03:30¹

FP3

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

 09:30

02:30¹

 01:30¹

22:00

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

19:30

20:30

21:30

15:30

12:30

05:30¹

04:30¹

 01:00¹

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 5th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 BST

Saturday 6th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 7th May 2023

  • Race: 20:30 BST

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Europe

Friday 5th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 CEST

Saturday 6th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 7th May 2023

  • Race: 21:30 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US 

Friday 5th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:30 -18:30 ET / 14:30 - 15:30 PT

Saturday 6th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 ET / 09:30 - 10:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT 

Sunday 7th May 2023

  • Race: 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 6th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:30 - 08:30 AEST

Sunday 7th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 8th May 2023

  • Race: 05:30 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 6th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:00 - 04:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 JST 

Sunday 7th May 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 8th May 2023

  • Race: 04:30 JST

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Africa

Friday 5th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 SAT 

Saturday 6th May 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 EAT 
  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 7th May 2023

  • Race: 21:30 SAT / 22:30 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in India

Friday 5th May 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 IST

Saturday 6th May 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 23:00 IST

Sunday 7th May 2023

  • Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30

Monday 8th May 2023

  • Race: 01:00 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Miami Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Miami GP, which is the same tyre allocation as used in Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Miami GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'30.125  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.337 0.212
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.449 0.324
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'30.549 0.424
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'30.724 0.599
6 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'31.104 0.979
7 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'31.231 1.106
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'31.337 1.212
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'31.392 1.267
10 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'31.542 1.417
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'31.566 1.441
12 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'31.810 1.685
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'31.853 1.728
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'31.902 1.777
15 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'31.903 1.778
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'31.997 1.872
17 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'32.134 2.009
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'32.169 2.044
19 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'32.619 2.494
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'34.637 4.512
View full results

Miami GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'27.930  
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'28.315 0.385
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'28.398 0.468
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'28.419 0.489
5 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'28.660 0.730
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'28.741 0.811
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.858 0.928
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'28.930 1.000
9 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'28.937 1.007
10 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'29.046 1.116
11 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'29.098 1.168
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'29.171 1.241
13 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'29.181 1.251
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1'29.189 1.259
15 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'29.216 1.286
16 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'29.339 1.409
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'29.393 1.463
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'29.613 1.683
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'29.928 1.998
20 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'30.038 2.108
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: Ferrari Miami F1 upgrade should go in “right direction”

F1 Miami GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth

IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth

IMSA

IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth IMSA drops LMP3 class from 2024 amid GTP growth

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes F1 Miami GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Sainz as Leclerc crashes

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

F1 Formula 1

Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle Horner: Paranoia must not creep into Red Bull F1 driver battle

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe