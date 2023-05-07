2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on May 7. Here's how you can watch the fifth round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the race from pole position after a qualifying cut short by a crash for Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.
Fernando Alonso was one of several drivers to benefit from the incident as he gained a spot on the front row alongside Perez, with Carlos Sainz next up in third as the leading Ferrari.
Perez's team-mate and reigning F1 chmapion Max Verstappen was unable to complete a timed lap in qualifying and will have to take the start from ninth place, two places behind Leclerc.
When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Miami GP will begin at 3:30pm local time (-4 GMT) at Miami International Autodrome.
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Start time: 19:30 GMT / 20:30 BST / 21:30 CET / 21:30 SAST / 22:30 EAT / 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT / 05:30 AEST (Monday) / 04:30 JST (Monday) / 01:00 IST (Monday)
2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
04:00¹
|
03:00¹
|
23:30
|
FP2
|
21:30
|22:30
|
23:30
|17:30
|
14:30
|07:30¹
|
06:30¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|09:30
|
02:30¹
|01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Q
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
21:30
|
15:30
|
12:30
|
05:30¹
|
04:30¹
|01:00¹
How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'26.841
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'27.202
|0.361
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'27.349
|0.508
|4
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'27.767
|0.926
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'27.786
|0.945
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'27.804
|0.963
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'27.861
|1.020
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'27.935
|1.094
|9
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'27.795
|0.954
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'27.903
|1.062
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'27.975
|1.134
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'28.091
|1.250
|15
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'28.395
|1.554
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'28.394
|1.553
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'28.429
|1.588
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'28.476
|1.635
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'28.484
|1.643
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'28.577
|1.736
|View full results
Related video
Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Alpine boss blasts F1 team’s performance as ‘amateurish’ at times
Latest news
Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round
Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round
Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji
Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble
World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.