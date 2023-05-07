Subscribe
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on May 7. Here's how you can watch the fifth round of the 2023 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the race from pole position after a qualifying cut short by a crash for Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso was one of several drivers to benefit from the incident as he gained a spot on the front row alongside Perez, with Carlos Sainz next up in third as the leading Ferrari.

Perez's team-mate and reigning F1 chmapion Max Verstappen was unable to complete a timed lap in qualifying and will have to take the start from ninth place, two places behind Leclerc.

When is the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Miami GP will begin at 3:30pm local time (-4 GMT) at Miami International Autodrome.

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Start time: 19:30 GMT / 20:30 BST / 21:30 CET / 21:30 SAST / 22:30 EAT / 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT / 05:30 AEST (Monday) / 04:30 JST (Monday) / 01:00 IST (Monday)

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

21:30

 22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 07:30¹

06:30¹

 03:30¹

FP3

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

 09:30

02:30¹

 01:30¹

22:00

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

19:30

20:30

21:30

15:30

12:30

05:30¹

04:30¹

 01:00¹

How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'26.841  
2 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1'27.202 0.361
3 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.349 0.508
4 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'27.767 0.926
5 10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine 1'27.786 0.945
6 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 1'27.804 0.963
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.861 1.020
8 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'27.935 1.094
9 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull    
10 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo    
11 23 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 1'27.795 0.954
12 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1'27.903 1.062
13 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.975 1.134
14 24 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1'28.091 1.250
15 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 1'28.395 1.554
16 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'28.394 1.553
17 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'28.429 1.588
18 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'28.476 1.635
19 81 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'28.484 1.643
20 2 United States Logan Sargeant Williams 1'28.577 1.736
View full results
shares
comments

