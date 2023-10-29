F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 29. Here's how you can watch the 19th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position, leading an all-Ferrari front row lockout.
Champion Max Verstappen will line up third for Red Bull, ahead of an impressive Daniel Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri and team-mate Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton will be the top Mercedes on the grid in sixth.
What time does the Mexico Grand Prix start?
The Mexico GP will begin at 2pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEDT (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)
2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST/CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
FP2
|
22:00
|23:00
|
00:00¹
|18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Quali
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|
02:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
-
|
21:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
07:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
How can I watch the Mexico Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'17.166
|200.793
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.067
1'17.233
|200.618
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.097
1'17.263
|200.541
|4
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.216
1'17.382
|200.232
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.257
1'17.423
|200.126
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.288
1'17.454
|200.046
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.457
1'17.623
|199.610
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.508
1'17.674
|199.479
|9
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+0.866
1'18.032
|198.564
|10
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+0.884
1'18.050
|198.518
|11
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.355
1'18.521
|197.328
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.358
1'18.524
|197.320
|13
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.572
1'18.738
|196.784
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.981
1'19.147
|195.767
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.914
1'19.080
|195.933
|16
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.997
1'19.163
|195.727
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+2.061
1'19.227
|195.569
|18
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+4.388
1'21.554
|189.989
|19
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
|View full results
Latest news
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge
Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge Hamilton: "Sweet finesse" key to F1 Mexico GP runner-up charge
2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Martinsville playoff race results
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023 F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen breezes to record-breaking 16th win of 2023
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.