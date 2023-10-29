Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 29. Here's how you can watch the 19th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position, leading an all-Ferrari front row lockout.

Champion Max Verstappen will line up third for Red Bull, ahead of an impressive Daniel Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri and team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton will be the top Mercedes on the grid in sixth.

What time does the Mexico Grand Prix start?

The Mexico GP will begin at 2pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

  • Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT  / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEDT (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)

2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

22:00

 23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Quali

21:00

22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

How can I watch the Mexico Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Starting grid:

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'17.166

 200.793
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.067

1'17.233

 200.618
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.097

1'17.263

 200.541
4 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.216

1'17.382

 200.232
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.257

1'17.423

 200.126
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.288

1'17.454

 200.046
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.457

1'17.623

 199.610
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.508

1'17.674

 199.479
9 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.866

1'18.032

 198.564
10 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.884

1'18.050

 198.518
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.355

1'18.521

 197.328
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.358

1'18.524

 197.320
13 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.572

1'18.738

 196.784
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.981

1'19.147

 195.767
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.914

1'19.080

 195.933
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.997

1'19.163

 195.727
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+2.061

1'19.227

 195.569
18 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+4.388

1'21.554

 189.989
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

 

  
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

 

  
View full results  
