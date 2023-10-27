Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
Results

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest in Mexico City Grand Prix practice, ahead of the 19th round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Three-time world champion Verstappen was fastest in Free Practice 1, by 0.095s from Alex Albon’s Williams, and also paced FP2 with a fastest time of 1m18.686s.

Mexico GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Albon

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'19.718   29
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.813 0.095 31
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.015 0.297 28
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.237 0.519 30
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.297 0.579 30
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.463 0.745 32
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'20.479 0.761 23
3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'20.568 0.850 30
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'20.677 0.959 26
10  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.687 0.969 26
11  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.724 1.006 25
12  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'20.968 1.250 29
13  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.129 1.411 27
14  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'21.157 1.439 30
15  50 Ollie Bearman Haas/Ferrari 1'21.313 1.595 31
16  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.347 1.629 17
17  41 Isack Hadjar AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.941 2.223 25
18  61 Jack Doohan Alpine/Renault 1'22.109 2.391 25
19  42 Frederik Vesti Mercedes 1'22.937 3.219 26
20  98 Théo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo/Ferrari - - 4

What happened in Mexico GP Free Practice 1?

Drivers used Pirelli’s prototype tyres in the early part of the session, with Verstappen leading the way on 1m21.858s, half a second clear of Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri and Albon.

They then switched to mediums after 15 minutes, with Verstappen again setting the pace on 1m20.245s, but just 0.004s ahead of Albon.

Teams then went on to the soft tyres for their final runs, with Verstappen lapping in 1m19.718s to beat Albon by 0.095s. The second Red Bull, of home hero Sergio Perez, was third fastest, two tenths off the pace. Lando Norris (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) were next up.

Five young drivers took part in this session, with Oliver Bearman impressing with the 15th quickest time for Haas, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Isack Hadjar was 17th for AlphaTauri, ahead of Jack Doohan (Alpine) and Frederik Vesti (Mercedes).

Theo Pourchaire drove Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo, but a brake problem meant he didn’t record a timed lap.

Read Also:

Mexico GP FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Norris

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.686   26
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'18.805 0.119 31
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.952 0.266 33
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'18.955 0.269 33
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.988 0.302 29
3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'19.002 0.316 31
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.024 0.338 30
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'19.077 0.391 29
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.163 0.477 31
10  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'19.227 0.541 31
11  55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'19.257 0.571 34
12  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'19.290 0.604 34
13  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'19.415 0.729 27
14  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.446 0.760 23
15  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'19.535 0.849 29
16  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'19.642 0.956 29
17  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'19.900 1.214 26
18  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.075 1.389 17
19  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'20.112 1.426 30
20  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.426 1.740 30

What happened in Mexico GP Free Practice 2?

As per FP1, drivers started their running on the prototype tyres, with Albon pipping Verstappen for the fastest time by 0.01s at 1m20.075s.

As they switched to medium running, Verstappen reset the bar to 1m19.551s – the fastest lap of the weekend to that point – before he obliterated that with 1m18.686s on softs just before the halfway mark.

Norris was second quickest, 0.119s down, from Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Perez and Ricciardo. Albon slumped to 14th in this session on softs, and appeared to damage the floor of his car.

Teams rushed through their programs, as rain was forecast towards the end of the session.

Alonso suffered a huge spin through the Esses without hitting anything. He ended FP2 with the slowest time, however.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
Next article Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car is “night and day different” compared to US GP
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole

2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole 2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Supercars

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after "strange" Mexico front row lockout

Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after "strange" Mexico front row lockout

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after "strange" Mexico front row lockout Ferrari F1 duo stumped for answers after "strange" Mexico front row lockout

Leclerc: Ferrari is “too far away” in Mexico F1 GP

Leclerc: Ferrari is “too far away” in Mexico F1 GP

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Leclerc: Ferrari is “too far away” in Mexico F1 GP Leclerc: Ferrari is “too far away” in Mexico F1 GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Latest news

Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents

Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents Verstappen, Hamilton escape sanctions for Mexico F1 qualifying incidents

Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole

Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole

SF Super Formula
Suzuka II

Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole Suzuka Super Formula: Lawson keeps title hopes alive with pole

Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying

Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying Ricciardo feels “a lot like my old self” after shock P4 in Mexico F1 qualifying

Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap Albon "more frustrated" by Williams Mexico F1 pace than deleted Q2 lap

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe