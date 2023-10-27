2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

Three-time world champion Verstappen was fastest in Free Practice 1, by 0.095s from Alex Albon’s Williams, and also paced FP2 with a fastest time of 1m18.686s.

Mexico GP FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Albon

What happened in Mexico GP Free Practice 1?

Drivers used Pirelli’s prototype tyres in the early part of the session, with Verstappen leading the way on 1m21.858s, half a second clear of Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri and Albon.

They then switched to mediums after 15 minutes, with Verstappen again setting the pace on 1m20.245s, but just 0.004s ahead of Albon.

Teams then went on to the soft tyres for their final runs, with Verstappen lapping in 1m19.718s to beat Albon by 0.095s. The second Red Bull, of home hero Sergio Perez, was third fastest, two tenths off the pace. Lando Norris (McLaren) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) were next up.

Five young drivers took part in this session, with Oliver Bearman impressing with the 15th quickest time for Haas, ahead of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Isack Hadjar was 17th for AlphaTauri, ahead of Jack Doohan (Alpine) and Frederik Vesti (Mercedes).

Theo Pourchaire drove Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo, but a brake problem meant he didn’t record a timed lap.

Mexico GP FP2 results: Verstappen fastest from Norris

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.686 26 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'18.805 0.119 31 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.952 0.266 33 4 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'18.955 0.269 33 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.988 0.302 29 6 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'19.002 0.316 31 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.024 0.338 30 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'19.077 0.391 29 9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.163 0.477 31 10 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'19.227 0.541 31 11 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'19.257 0.571 34 12 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'19.290 0.604 34 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'19.415 0.729 27 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.446 0.760 23 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'19.535 0.849 29 16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'19.642 0.956 29 17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'19.900 1.214 26 18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.075 1.389 17 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'20.112 1.426 30 20 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.426 1.740 30

What happened in Mexico GP Free Practice 2?

As per FP1, drivers started their running on the prototype tyres, with Albon pipping Verstappen for the fastest time by 0.01s at 1m20.075s.

As they switched to medium running, Verstappen reset the bar to 1m19.551s – the fastest lap of the weekend to that point – before he obliterated that with 1m18.686s on softs just before the halfway mark.

Norris was second quickest, 0.119s down, from Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Perez and Ricciardo. Albon slumped to 14th in this session on softs, and appeared to damage the floor of his car.

Teams rushed through their programs, as rain was forecast towards the end of the session.

Alonso suffered a huge spin through the Esses without hitting anything. He ended FP2 with the slowest time, however.