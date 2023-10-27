Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Mexico City this weekend for the 19th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won four of the last seven races in Mexico since Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez returned to the F1 calendar in 2015.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who put on a challenge against Verstappen for victory in Austin before ultimately being disqualified, is the only other past winner on the grid, having won in 2016 and '19.

2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

22:00

 23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Quali

21:00

22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Mexico City

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Race: 14:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 BST

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Race: 20:00 GMT

Please note that daylight saving ends in UK at 2:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Europe

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 CEST

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 01:00 CEST

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Race: 21:00 CET

Please note that daylight saving ends in central Europe at 3:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the US 

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 ET / 11:30 - 12:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 -19:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 PT

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT 

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Race: 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice: 05:30 - 06:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 AEDT

Monday 30th October 2023

  • Race: 07:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 JST 

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Monday 30th October 2023

  • Race: 05:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Africa

Friday 27th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 SAT / 21:30 - 22:30 EAT

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT(Sunday)

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in India

Saturday 28th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 00:00 - 01:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 IST

Sunday 29th October 2023

  • Qualifying: 02:30 - 03:30

Monday 30th October 2023

  • Race: 01:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Mexican Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres from its range to Mexico City.

shares
comments

Related video

Previous article F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen pips Albon by 0.095s in FP1
Next article Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

MotoGP
Thailand GP

MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th MotoGP Thailand GP: Martin leads Vinales in FP1, Bagnaia only 10th

Al-Attiyah leaves Toyota to join Prodrive for 2024 Dakar

Al-Attiyah leaves Toyota to join Prodrive for 2024 Dakar

Dakar
Dakar

Al-Attiyah leaves Toyota to join Prodrive for 2024 Dakar Al-Attiyah leaves Toyota to join Prodrive for 2024 Dakar

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe Evans: "Incredible" Rovanpera not catchable on pure driving in WRC Central Europe

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe