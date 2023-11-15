2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 makes its highly-anticipated visit to the 'Sin City' this weekend for the penultimate round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV.
The Las Vegas GP will run to a schedule like no other, with the race taking place on Saturday night. This means it would be broadcast in the early hours of Sunday in Europe and Asia.
The track action begins a day earlier than normal on Thursday evening with Free Practice 1, followed by FP2 at midnight.
Another hour-long practice follows on Friday before the all-important qualifying session, which will take place at 12:00am local time.
The race will begin at 10pm on Saturday.
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|
20:30
|
15:30
|
13:30
|
10:00
|
FP2
|
08:00
|
09:00
|03:00
|
00:00
|19:00
|
17:00
|13:30
|
FP3
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|20:30
|
15:30
|13:30
|
10:00
|Quali
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|19:00
|
17:00
|
13:30
|
Race
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
17:00
|
15:00
|11:30
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Race: 06:00 GMT
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Europe
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CET
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 16:30 CET
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 CET
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Race: 07:00 CET
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 16th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 ET
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 23:30 - 00:30 ET
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 ET
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Race: 01:00 ET
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 16th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 PT
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 PT
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 PT
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 PT
- Race: 22:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Australia
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice: 15:30 - 16:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Race: 17:00 AEDT
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Japan
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 JST
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 JST
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Race: 15:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Africa
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 SAT / 07:30 - 08:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 SAT / 11:00 - 12:00 EAT
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 SAT / 07:30 - 08:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 SAT / 11:00 - 12:00 EAT
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Race: 08:00 SAT / 09:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in India
Friday 17th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:00 - 11:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST
Saturday 18th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 IST
- Qualifying: 13:30 - 14:30 IST
Sunday 19th November 2023
- Race: 11:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated the three softest tyres from its range for Vegas, namely C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft).
Related video
Latest news
How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag
How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag How F1 drivers seek to gain from "brutal" Las Vegas GP jet lag
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 4: What sessions are on today?
Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP
Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP Glitzy F1 opening ceremony sets tone for divisive Las Vegas GP
Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same
Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same Alonso: No two laps of Vegas F1 weekend will be the same
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull Why Las Vegas is Ferrari's best chance to snare another 2023 F1 win from Red Bull
The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas
The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas The story of the hotel car park that hosted F1's first two trips to Vegas
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.