2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings and preview

The Las Vegas GP will run to a schedule like no other, with the race taking place on Saturday night. This means it would be broadcast in the early hours of Sunday in Europe and Asia.

The track action begins a day earlier than normal on Thursday evening with Free Practice 1, followed by FP2 at midnight.

Another hour-long practice follows on Friday before the all-important qualifying session, which will take place at 12:00am local time.

The race will begin at 10pm on Saturday.

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 15:30 13:30 10:00 FP2 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 FP3 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 15:30 13:30 10:00 Quali 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 19:00 17:00 13:30 Race 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 17:00 15:00 11:30

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 GMT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 GMT

Sunday 19th November 2023

Race: 06:00 GMT

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Europe

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CET

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 16:30 CET

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 CET

Sunday 19th November 2023

Race: 07:00 CET

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 16th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 ET

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 23:30 - 00:30 ET

Saturday 18th November 2023

Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 ET

Sunday 19th November 2023

Race: 01:00 ET

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 16th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 PT

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 PT

Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 PT

Saturday 18th November 2023

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 PT

Race: 22:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Australia

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice: 15:30 - 16:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT

Sunday 19th November 2023

Race: 17:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Japan

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 JST

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 JST

Sunday 19th November 2023

Race: 15:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in Africa

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 SAT / 07:30 - 08:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 SAT / 11:00 - 12:00 EAT

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 SAT / 07:30 - 08:30 EAT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 SAT / 11:00 - 12:00 EAT

Sunday 19th November 2023

Race: 08:00 SAT / 09:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP session timings in India

Friday 17th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:00 - 11:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Saturday 18th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 IST

Qualifying: 13:30 - 14:30 IST

Sunday 19th November 2023

Race: 11:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated the three softest tyres from its range for Vegas, namely C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft).