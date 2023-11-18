Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place this Saturday night on November 18. Here's how you can watch the penultimate of the 2023 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will lead the pack at the start of the much-anticipated Las Vegas GP, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen joining him on the front row.

Carlos Sainz originally qualified second for the race behind team-mate Leclerc, but will line up 12th after picking up a 10-place grid penalty for taking on an additional energy store (battery). Sainz's car had to be rebuilt after he hit a loose manhole cover in opening practice.

What time does the Las Vegas Grand Prix start?

The Las Vegas GP will begin at 10pm local time (-8 GMT) on Saturday night.

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Start time: 06:00 GMT (Sunday) / 07:00 CET (Sunday) / 08:00 SAT (Sunday) / 09:00 EAT (Sunday)  / 01:00 ET (Sunday) / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 17:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 15:00 JST (Sunday) / 11:30 IST (Sunday)

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

04:30

05:30

23:30

20:30

15:30

13:30

10:00

FP2

10:30

11:30

 05:30

02:30

 21:30

19:30

 16:00

FP3

04:30

05:30

23:30

 20:30

15:30

 13:30

10:00
Quali

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

 19:00

17:00

13:30

Race 

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

17:00

15:00

 11:30

How can I watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Starting grid:

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'32.726

 240.748
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.378

1'33.104

 239.770
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.386

1'33.112

 239.749
4 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.513

1'33.239

 239.423
5 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.597

1'33.323

 239.207
6 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+0.787

1'33.513

 238.721
7 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.799

1'33.525

 238.691
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.811

1'33.537

 238.660
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.829

1'33.555

 238.614
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+1.111

1'33.837

 237.897
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.129

1'33.855

 237.852
12 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.044

1'32.770

 240.633
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.253

1'33.979

 237.538
14 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+1.582

1'34.308

 236.709
15 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+1.977

1'34.703

 235.722
16 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.108

1'34.834

 235.396
17 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+2.123

1'34.849

 235.359
18 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+2.124

1'34.850

 235.356
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.473

1'34.199

 236.983
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+3.721

1'36.447

 231.459
View full results  
Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
