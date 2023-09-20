Subscribe
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Suzuka this weekend for the 16th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, ahead of Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, the rest of the field at the start

Red Bull's winning streak came to an end in Singapore last weekend, with Carlos Sainz scoring an emphatic victory for Ferrari from pole position. However, all signs point to the status quo returning at Suzuka, with the Honda-powered Red Bull squad favourite to take top honors in front of Japanese fans. 

Max Verstappen won last time out at Suzuka, leading a 1-2 for Red Bull ahead of Sergio Perez. The previous six races in Japan, dating back to the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, were all won by Mercedes.

2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

19:30

12:30

11:30

08:00

FP2

06:00

 07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

 19:30

12:30

 11:30

08:00

Q

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 224th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Race: 06:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Race: 07:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 21st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 ET 

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 ET

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Qualifying:  02:00 - 03:00 ET 

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Race: 01:00 ET 

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 21st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 PT 

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Race: 22:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Race: 15:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST 

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Race: 14:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Africa

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in India

Friday 22nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST 

Saturday 23rd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 08:00 - 09:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30

Sunday 24th September 2023

  • Race: 10:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Japanese Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Japanese GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range. The selection has been made taking into account the high demands of the Suzuka circuit.

