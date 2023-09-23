F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start Honda's home race from pole position after an impressive effort in qualifying, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris lining up right behind him in second and third.

Charles Leclerc will lead Ferrari's charge in fourth.

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The Japanese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+9 GMT) at Suzuka.

Date : Sunday, September 24, 2023

: Sunday, September 24, 2023 Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 12:30 11:30 08:00 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 12:30 11:30 08:00 Q 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

