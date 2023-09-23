F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on September 24. Here's how you can watch the 16th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will start Honda's home race from pole position after an impressive effort in qualifying, with McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris lining up right behind him in second and third.
Charles Leclerc will lead Ferrari's charge in fourth.
What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?
The Japanese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+9 GMT) at Suzuka.
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|
19:30
|
12:30
|
11:30
|
08:00
|
FP2
|
06:00
|07:00
|
08:00
|02:00
|
23:00
|16:00
|
15:00
|11:30
|
FP3
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|19:30
|
12:30
|11:30
|
08:00
|
Q
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|16:00
|
15:00
|
11:30
|
Race
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
15:00
|
14:00
|10:30
How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|1'28.877
|235.214
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.581
|233.687
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.616
|233.595
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.665
|233.468
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.773
|233.186
|6
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.973
|232.667
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+1.031
|232.517
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+1.342
|231.716
|9
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.426
|231.500
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+1.683
|230.843
|11
|L. Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.631
|230.976
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.632
|230.973
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+1.660
|230.902
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+1.709
|230.777
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+1.788
|230.576
|16
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+2.172
|229.603
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+2.304
|229.271
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+2.422
|228.975
|19
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+2.521
|228.727
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|View full results
