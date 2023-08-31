2023 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Monza this weekend for the 14th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.
2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the US
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in India
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Italian Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C3 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Italian GP, which are the three softest compounds in its range. The Alternate Tyre Allocation will return at Monza, with drivers limited to just 11 sets of tyres this weekend. Further, they will be obliged to use the hard tyres in Q1, medium tyres in Q2 and soft tyres in Q3.
