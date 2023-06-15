Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Montreal this weekend for the sixth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, the rest of the field at the start

Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes to Montreal with an extended lead of 53 points following his fifth win of the 2023 F1 season in Barcelona a fortnight ago.

Lewis Hamilton is only fourth in the standings behind Verstappen, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, but he is the joint-most successful driver at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with seven career wins. 

2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

03:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

FP2

21:00

 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:30¹

 02:30¹

FP3

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

 09:30

02:30¹

 01:30¹

22:00

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Montreal

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Race: 14:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Race: 19:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 CEST

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Race: 20:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the US 

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 ET / 09:30 - 10:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT 

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Race: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 19th June 2023

  • Race: 04:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 JST 

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 19th June 2023

  • Race: 03:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Race: 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in India

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 03:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 23:00 IST

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30
  • Race: 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Canadian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Canadian GP, are the three softest compounds in its range.

