2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull may have been unbeaten in 2023, but the Austrian squad has yet to register a win at Silverstone since F1 switched to V6 turbo hybrid engines in 2014. Red Bull's last victory at the British GP came back in 2012, courtesy of Mark Webber, with all subsequent races won by either Mercedes or Ferrari.

That is not to say Red Bull is not the favourite for Silverstone, and all odds points toward another Max Verstappen triumph. However, one can expect Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari - or at least one of these three teams - to be closer to Red Bull this time around.

2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:30¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 7th July 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 8th July 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 9th July 2023

Race: 15:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Europe

Friday 7th July 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 8th July 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 9th July 2023

Race: 16:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US

Friday 7th July 2023

Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 8th July 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 9th July 2023

Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 7th July 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 8th July 2023

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 9th July 2023

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Monday 10th July 2023

Race: 00:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Japan

Friday 7th July 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 8th July 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 9th July 2023

Race: 23:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Africa

Friday 7th July 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 8th July 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 9th July 2023

Race: 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in India

Friday 7th July 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 8th July 2023

Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 9th July 2023

Race: 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the British GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range.