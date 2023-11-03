2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Sao Paulo this weekend for the 20th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix on TV.
Mercedes have won the last two races at Interlagos, with Lewis Hamilton triumphing in 2021 (his last victory till date) and George Russell claiming top top honours in '22.
Max Verstappen hasn't won a race in Brazil since 2019.
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|
01:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Quali
|
18:00
|
19:00
|14:00
|
11:00
|05:00¹
|
03:00¹
|23:30
|
Shootout
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
10:00
|07:00
|
01:00¹
|23:00¹
|
19:30
|Sprint
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30¹
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Brazil
Friday 3rd November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 local time
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 4th November 2023
- Sprint shootout: 11:00 - 11:44 local time
- Sprint: 15:30 - 16:30 local time
Sunday 5th November 2023
- Race: 14:00 local time
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 3rd November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 GMT
Saturday 4th November 2023
- Sprint shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 GMT
- Sprint: 18:30 GMT
Sunday 5th November 2023
- Race: 17:00 GMT
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 3rd November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 CET
- Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 CET
Saturday 4th November 2023
- Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 CET
- Sprint: 19:30 CET
Sunday 5th November 2023
- Race: 18:00 CET
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in the US
Friday 3rd November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT
- Qualifying: 14:00 -15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT
Saturday 4th November 2023
- Sprint shootout: 10:00 - 10:44 ET / 07:00 - 07:44 PT
- Sprint: 14:30 / 11:30 PT
Sunday 5th November 2023
- Race: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT
Please note that daylight saving ends in the US at 2:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 4th November 2023
- Free Practice: 01:30 - 02:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 AEDT
Sunday 5th November 2023
- Sprint shootout: 01:00 - 01:44 AEDT
- Sprint: 05:30 AEDT
Monday 6th November 2023
- Race: 04:00 AEDT
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 3rd November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 JST
Saturday 4th November 2023
- Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 JST
- Sprint shootout: 23:00 - 23:44 JST
Sunday 5th November 2023
- Sprint: 03:30 JST
Monday 30th October 2023
- Race: 02:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 3rd November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 SAT / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT
Saturday 4th November 2023
- Sprint shootout: 16:00 - 16:44 SAT / 17:00 - 17:44 EAT
- Sprint: 20:30 SAT / 21:30 EAT
Sunday 5th November 2023
- Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in India
Friday 3rd November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 IST
- Qualifying: 23:30 - 23:30 IST
Saturday 4th November 2023
- Sprint shootout: 19:30 - 20:14 IST
Sunday 5th November 2023
- Sprint: 00:00 IST
- Race: 22:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Brazilian Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres from its range to Interlagos.
