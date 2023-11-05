F1 Brazilian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 5. Here's how you can watch the 20th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc joining him on the front row.
What time does the Brazilian Grand Prix start?
The Brazilian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-3 GMT) at Interlagos in Sao Paulo.
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Start time: 14:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|
01:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Quali
|
18:00
|
19:00
|14:00
|
11:00
|05:00¹
|
03:00¹
|23:30
|
Shootout
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
10:00
|07:00
|
01:00¹
|23:00¹
|
19:30
|Sprint
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30¹
How can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'10.727
|219.327
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.294
1'11.021
|218.419
|3
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.617
1'11.344
|217.431
|4
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.660
1'11.387
|217.300
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.742
1'11.469
|217.050
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+1.260
1'11.987
|215.488
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+1.262
1'11.989
|215.482
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.863
1'11.590
|216.683
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.594
1'12.321
|214.493
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
|11
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
1'10.547
|219.887
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
1'10.723
|219.340
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.113
1'10.840
|218.977
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
1'10.562
|219.840
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
1'10.567
|219.825
|16
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.110
1'10.837
|218.987
|17
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.116
1'10.843
|218.968
|18
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+0.228
1'10.955
|218.623
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.308
1'11.035
|218.376
|20
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+0.548
1'11.275
|217.641
|View full results
