F1 Brazilian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc joining him on the front row.

What time does the Brazilian Grand Prix start?

The Brazilian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-3 GMT) at Interlagos in Sao Paulo.

Date : Sunday, November 5, 2023

: Sunday, November 5, 2023 Start time: 14:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 14:30 15:30 10:30 07:30 01:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Quali 18:00 19:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 Shootout 14:00 15:00 10:00 07:00 01:00¹ 23:00¹ 19:30 Sprint 18:30 19:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ Race 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30¹

How can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - Starting grid: