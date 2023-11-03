Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
2023 F1 Brazilian GP: TV times and how to stream in the US

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Brazilian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.

Charles Bradley
Updated
A huge crowd gathered for the podium ceremony

When is the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

This year’s race, officially called the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, takes place on Sunday 5 November, and is broadcast on ESPN2 at 12:00pm ET from Interlagos.

This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.

Which channels show F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

F1 Brazilian GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 3 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

10:25am ET

ESPN2

Qualifying:

1.55pm ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

4:00pm ET

ESPN3

Saturday 4 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Sprint Shootout:

9:55am ET

ESPN2

Sprint Race:

2:55pm ET

ESPNews

Ted’s Sprint Notebook:

4:00pm ET

ESPN3

Sunday 5 November

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday:

10:30am ET

ESPNews

Race:

11.55am ET

ESPN2

Checkered Flag:

2:00pm ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

3:00pm ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

7:00pm ET

ESPNews

Please note that daylight saving ends in the U.S. at 2:00am ET on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.

George Russell, Mercedes AMG, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

What happened in last year's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

George Russell scored his maiden F1 victory, leading a Mercedes 1-2 with Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third, while Max Verstappen could only finish sixth after an early clash with the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

His race was further soured by him refusing to obey team orders to let team-mate Sergio Perez past him.

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
