2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

Verstappen jumped ahead of Norris at the first corner to win the final sprint event of the season by over 4s.

Norris and George Russell (Mercedes) then swapped second place in the early stages, which allowed Verstappen to pull away.

The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez also passed Russell to come through and finish a distant third behind Norris.

2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint results

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Gap 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 24 - 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 24 -4.287 3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 24 -13.617 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 24 -25.879 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24 -28.560 6 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 24 -29.210 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 -34.726 8 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 24 -35.106 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 24 -35.303 10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 24 -38.219 11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 24 -39.061 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 24 -39.478 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 24 -40.621 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 24 -42.848 15 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 24 -43.394 16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 24 -56.507 17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 24 -58.723 18 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 24 -1'00.330 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 24 -1'00.749 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 24 -1'00.945

How the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint unfolded

Norris led the charge to Turn 1 from pole position but Verstappen sent his car past him down the inside of the Senna Esses, as Russell did likewise to sprint past Perez for third.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) passed Perez for fourth around the outside of Descida do Lago and then Russell passed Norris for second at Bico de Pato on the opening lap.

Hamilton and Perez swapped places on lap two, with Perez making it stick a lap later – with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc also getting involved.

Norris repassed Russell for second on lap five, with Perez picking off Russell three laps later – but the Mercedes driver quickly grabbed the spot back. Perez tried again two laps later and managed to keep the position this time.

Verstappen had pulled 2s clear of Norris with six laps to go, having managed his tyres through the high-speed corners, only significantly moving away from him in the closing stages. Behind them, third-placed Perez finished well ahead of Russell.

Hamilton was passed by Leclerc with three laps remaining and then Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) followed suit a lap later.

The best battle on track was for the final point in eighth, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz battled hard to keep Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) behind him. Piastri passed Ricciardo on lap 15, which allowed Sainz to pull clear, but Ricciardo retook Piastri with two laps to go.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) surged through the field after his qualifying shunt with Esteban Ocon (Alpine) to finish 11th, right on Piastri’s tail – despite briefly getting ahead at the start of the final lap.

2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Kp/h 1 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'14.422 208.438 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'14.540 0.118 208.108 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'14.647 0.225 207.810 4 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'15.008 0.586 206.809 5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'15.209 0.787 206.257 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.276 0.854 206.073 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'15.362 0.940 205.838 8 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'15.411 0.989 205.704 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'15.460 1.038 205.571 10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'15.463 1.041 205.562 11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'15.464 1.042 205.560 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'15.467 1.045 205.552 13 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'15.472 1.050 205.538 14 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'15.477 1.055 205.524 15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'15.496 1.074 205.473 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'15.532 1.110 205.375 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'15.536 1.114 205.364 18 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'15.598 1.176 205.195 19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'15.738 1.316 204.816 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'15.837 1.415 204.549

What happened in Brazilian GP sprint shootout qualifying?

Norris took pole, ahead of Verstappen and Perez.

Brazilian GP sprint shootout results: Norris on pole from Verstappen

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay

[s] 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.622 - 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.683 0.061 3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.756 0.134 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'10.857 0.235 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.940 0.318 6 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.019 0.397 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.077 0.455 8 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.122 0.500 9 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.126 0.504 10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.189 0.567 11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'11.727 1.105 12 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.752 1.130 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.822 1.200 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'11.872 1.250 15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes - - 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'12.388 1.766 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.482 1.860 18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.497 1.875 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.525 1.903 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'12.615 1.993

What happened in Brazilian GP SQ1?

Sainz set the fastest time of 1m11.796s, under a tenth clear of Norris, Hamilton and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Ocon – who shunted heavily after clipping Alonso at the bottom of the Senna Esses, which red flagged the session – Lance Stroll (Aston), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Alex Albon (Williams) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Brazilian GP SQ1 results: Sainz fastest from Norris

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.796 4 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.824 0.028 6 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.870 0.074 5 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.888 0.092 7 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.976 0.180 5 6 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'12.058 0.262 4 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.107 0.311 6 8 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'12.136 0.340 4 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.175 0.379 5 10 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'12.218 0.422 7 11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.224 0.428 6 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'12.229 0.433 5 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.303 0.507 5 14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.356 0.560 6 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.358 0.562 6 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'12.388 0.592 5 17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.482 0.686 6 18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.497 0.701 5 19 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.525 0.729 5 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'12.615 0.819 6

What happened in Brazilian GP SQ2?

Norris set the quickest time of 1m11.221s, 0.009s ahead of Perez.

Knocked out at this point were the Haases of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Alonso, who didn’t go out after his SQ1 shunt.

Brazilian GP SQ2 results: Norris fastest from Perez

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.221 6 2 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.230 0.009 6 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.262 0.041 6 4 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.423 0.202 3 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.473 0.252 6 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.476 0.255 6 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.491 0.270 6 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.516 0.295 6 9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.648 0.427 5 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.676 0.455 3 11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'11.727 0.506 6 12 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.752 0.531 6 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.822 0.601 3 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'11.872 0.651 3

What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix SQ3?

Norris grabbed pole with a lap of 1m10.622s, 0.061s ahead of Verstappen.

Perez was a tenth off in third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton.

Tsunoda qualified sixth from Leclerc, Ricciardo, Sainz and Piastri.

Brazilian GP SQ3 results: Norris takes sprint pole