2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The Belgian GP will run to the sprint format, which means teams will only get one practice session before qualifying. With rain expected to hit the track on Friday, teams may get little-to-no dry running before the set-up of their cars is frozen under parc ferme rules.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver from the current grid at Spa with four victories, the most recent of which came in 2020. The last two races in Belgium, however, were won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Sprint Q 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Belgian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Belgian GP, which form the middle of its range.