F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 30. Here's how you can watch the 12th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position, with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez joining him on the front row.
Lewis Hamilton, the most successful driver at Spa on the current grid, will line up third for Mercedes.
A five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change means runaway championship leader Max Verstappen will take the start from sixth place.
When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Belgian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Spa-Francorchamps.
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|Qualifying
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|Sprint Q
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Sprint
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'46.988
|235.675
|2
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.057
|235.549
|3
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.099
|235.457
|4
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.164
|235.314
|5
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.377
|234.847
|6
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|1'46.168
|237.495
|7
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.681
|234.184
|8
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.817
|233.888
|9
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+0.855
|233.806
|10
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+1.853
|231.662
|11
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+6.160
|222.844
|12
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+6.683
|221.819
|13
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+7.172
|220.868
|14
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+7.706
|219.840
|15
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+9.384
|216.670
|16
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+13.326
|209.571
|17
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+13.844
|208.673
|18
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+14.547
|207.466
|19
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+15.171
|206.406
|20
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+16.178
|204.718
|View full results
Related video
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Belgian GP sprint at Spa
Russell feels F1 wet tyres are “pretty pointless” after Spa sprint
Latest news
Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now
Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now Pirelli agrees with drivers that F1 wet tyres are "useless" now
The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback
The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback The danger Verstappen faces alongside deja vu in his latest Spa fightback
London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale
London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale London E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice ahead of FE season finale
Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine
Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine Gasly: F1 podium a turning point for under-fire Alpine
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.