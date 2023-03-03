Subscribe
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Middle East this weekend for the opening round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

After a lengthy winter break stretching back to November, F1 returns to action on March 3-5 with a twilight fixture at the Bahrain International Circuit. The race will offer a solid picture of the pecking order in the second year of F1's ground-effect era, after Red Bull dominated last year's fight with the RB18.

The energy drinks giant still looks like the team to beat going into the new season, with paddock insiders suggesting it has an edge over both Ferrari and Mercedes.

In the midfield, Aston Martin is seen as a dark horse and could potentially challenge Alpine for the best-of-the-rest honours. McLaren, on the other hand, could face a difficult start to the season with its launch-spec MCL60.

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

22:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

22:30

 20:30

17:00

Q

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Race 

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in local time zone

Friday 3rd March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • Race: 18:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 3rd March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • Race: 15:00 GMT 

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET 

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • Race: 16:00 CET 

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US

Friday 3rd March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Australia

Friday 3rd March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT

Monday 6th March 2023

  • Race: 02:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Monday 6th March 2023

  • Race: 00:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • Race: 17:00  SAT / 18:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in India

Friday 3rd March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 4th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30

Sunday 5th March 2023

  • Race: 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Most Bahrain GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Sebastian Vettel: 4 wins (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018)

Fernando Alonso: 3 wins (2005, 2006, 2010)

Felipe Massa: 2 wins (2007, 2008)

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated the C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyre for the season-opening Bahrain GP. C1 is actually a new tyre in Pirelli's range and fills the gap between what was then the hardest-available tyre (now renamed C0) and C2.

