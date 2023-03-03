2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to the Middle East this weekend for the opening round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.
After a lengthy winter break stretching back to November, F1 returns to action on March 3-5 with a twilight fixture at the Bahrain International Circuit. The race will offer a solid picture of the pecking order in the second year of F1's ground-effect era, after Red Bull dominated last year's fight with the RB18.
The energy drinks giant still looks like the team to beat going into the new season, with paddock insiders suggesting it has an edge over both Ferrari and Mercedes.
In the midfield, Aston Martin is seen as a dark horse and could potentially challenge Alpine for the best-of-the-rest honours. McLaren, on the other hand, could face a difficult start to the season with its launch-spec MCL60.
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
22:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
22:30
|20:30
|
17:00
|
Q
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|
20:30
|
Race
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in local time zone
Friday 3rd March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time
Saturday 4th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
- Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time
Sunday 5th March 2023
- Race: 18:00 local time
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 3rd March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT
Saturday 4th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT
Sunday 5th March 2023
- Race: 15:00 GMT
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Europe
Friday 3rd March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET
Saturday 4th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CET
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CET
Sunday 5th March 2023
- Race: 16:00 CET
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US
Friday 3rd March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Saturday 4th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 5th March 2023
- Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Australia
Friday 3rd March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT
Saturday 4th March 2023
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT
Sunday 5th March 2023
- Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT
Monday 6th March 2023
- Race: 02:00 AEDT
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Japan
Friday 3rd March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 4th March 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Sunday 5th March 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
Monday 6th March 2023
- Race: 00:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Africa
Friday 3rd March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 4th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Sunday 5th March 2023
- Race: 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in India
Friday 3rd March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 4th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30
Sunday 5th March 2023
- Race: 20:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Most Bahrain GP wins
Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Sebastian Vettel: 4 wins (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018)
Fernando Alonso: 3 wins (2005, 2006, 2010)
Felipe Massa: 2 wins (2007, 2008)
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated the C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyre for the season-opening Bahrain GP. C1 is actually a new tyre in Pirelli's range and fills the gap between what was then the hardest-available tyre (now renamed C0) and C2.
