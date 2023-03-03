2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

After a lengthy winter break stretching back to November, F1 returns to action on March 3-5 with a twilight fixture at the Bahrain International Circuit. The race will offer a solid picture of the pecking order in the second year of F1's ground-effect era, after Red Bull dominated last year's fight with the RB18.

The energy drinks giant still looks like the team to beat going into the new season, with paddock insiders suggesting it has an edge over both Ferrari and Mercedes.

In the midfield, Aston Martin is seen as a dark horse and could potentially challenge Alpine for the best-of-the-rest honours. McLaren, on the other hand, could face a difficult start to the season with its launch-spec MCL60.

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 22:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 22:30 20:30 17:00 Q 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Race 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in local time zone

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 local time

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 5th March 2023

Race: 18:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Sunday 5th March 2023

Race: 15:00 GMT

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CET

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Sunday 5th March 2023

Race: 16:00 CET

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 5th March 2023

Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Australia

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT

Sunday 5th March 2023

Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT

Monday 6th March 2023

Race: 02:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Sunday 5th March 2023

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Monday 6th March 2023

Race: 00:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Sunday 5th March 2023

Race: 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in India

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30

Sunday 5th March 2023

Race: 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Most Bahrain GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Sebastian Vettel: 4 wins (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018)

Fernando Alonso: 3 wins (2005, 2006, 2010)

Felipe Massa: 2 wins (2007, 2008)

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated the C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyre for the season-opening Bahrain GP. C1 is actually a new tyre in Pirelli's range and fills the gap between what was then the hardest-available tyre (now renamed C0) and C2.