2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Reigning champion Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after leading a Red Bull 1-2 in Saturday's qualifying.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will form an all-Ferrari second row, while Fernando Alonso will take the start from fifth in his first race for Aston Martin.

A difficult qualifying session for Mercedes left George Russell and Lewis Hamilton sixth and seventh respectively on the grid.

When is the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Bahrain GP will begin at 5pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Date : Sunday, March 5, 2023

: Sunday, March 5, 2023 Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEST (Monday) / 00:00 JST (Monday) / 20:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 22:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 22:30 20:30 17:00 Q 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Race 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

How can I watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Gap 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.708 - 2 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'29.846 0.138 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'30.000 0.292 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.154 0.446 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.336 0.628 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.340 0.632 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.384 0.676 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.836 1.128 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'30.984 1.276 10 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.055 1.347 11 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.381 1.673 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'31.443 1.735 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'31.473 1.765 14 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.510 2.802 15 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes - - 16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'31.652 1.944 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.892 2.184 18 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.101 2.393 19 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.121 2.413 20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'32.181 2.473