2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up on pole position after topping Friday's qualifying session, with Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez starting right behind him in second and third position.

When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP will begin at 3pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circut.

Date : Sunday, April 30, 2023

Start time: 15:00 local time / 11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CET / 13:00 SAST / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sprint Q 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Sprint 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid: